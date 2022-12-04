How Simple Dietary Changes Can Bring About A Big Difference — Martina Slajerova

The COVID-19 lockdowns resulted in thousands of restaurants shutting down, meaning many people had to learn how to cook. Surprisingly, this led to a healthier diet for millions. Restaurant food is usually loaded with processed carbs, unhealthy fats, and other harmful substances. Martina Slajerova applauds home cooking not just for portion control but also because it allows us to control every ingredient that goes into a dish. People do not even have to give up the foods they love; they just need to modify the preparations.

“You can still have steaks; just use some non-starchy vegetables instead of fries. Bake, broil, sauté or steam your food rather than deep-frying it, or use an air-fryer,” explains Martina Slajerova. “When it comes to cooking oils, seek out healthier options like virgin avocado oil, ghee or coconut oil instead of refined vegetable oils which are inflammatory. It’s all about smart substitutions while still preserving flavor.”