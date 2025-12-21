How Taylor Swift Let Go Of Her Tortured Poet Sadness to Launch Her Stratospheric Showgirl Era

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift once feared finding true happiness might end her ability to write songs – but OK! can reveal how she has now liberated herself from her "tortured poet" persona. The pop phenomenon, 35, recently told BBC Radio 1's Breakfast with Greg James she worried her creativity was "directly tied" to torment and pain, and questioned whether joy could coexist with her craft.

As the lyrics of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, are pored over by fans, Swift said about her new, happier era: "It's wonderful. I used to kind of have this dark fear that if I ever were truly happy and free, being myself and nurtured by a relationship, what happens if the writing just dries up? What if writing is directly tied to my torment and pain? " And it turns out that's not the case at all, and we just were catching lightning in a bottle with this record. "Swift's latest record, her first since announcing her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, 36, and her first since regaining control of her back catalog, reflects a markedly different emotional palette in her tunes. Swift said she felt "uncomplicated feelings of joy" about the release, adding her life is "in exactly the same spot as when I wrote the record." Industry sources tell us Swift's openness about her fears marks a turning point in her career. A music executive said: "Taylor has always mined her own life for songwriting, but she was conditioned to think sadness was essential to authenticity. With this album, she's proving that emotional depth doesn't require personal suffering. She's demonstrating confidence in how her newfound joy can also be a creative driver."

Another source added: "This new record is about freedom, reflection and narrative experimentation. She's exploring character-driven songwriting in a way she never has before, which challenges the old notion that her work depends solely on personal heartbreak." The Life Of A Showgirl features 12 tracks, including "Opalite," widely believed to reference Kelce, whose birthstone is opal. Her track "Actually Romantic" is rumored to contain a swipe at another music star, while the song "Elizabeth Taylor" continues Swift's tradition of weaving historical or celebrity motifs into her work.

Swift credited producers Max Martin and Shellback, with whom she had not collaborated in seven or eight years, for helping her explore new creative approaches. She said: "I made this album with Max Martin and Shellback, who I hadn't worked with in maybe seven or eight years. In the time that we kind of took a break from working together, we were all out there honing powers of different types, and one of the things that I was really playing with in our time away was writing in character, and kind of developing these characters and these character arcs and things – and that is present on this record. Even though it's about my life, sometimes you cosplay, like, this is a love song through the lens of Elizabeth Taylor's life. There's different motifs that I think we're trying out on this record that are sort of a culmination of me practicing and working up to the point where I could make this type of album."

