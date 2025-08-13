Taylor Swift's New Album 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Date, Leaked Tracklist, Producers and More

Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, 'Life of a Showgirl,' in a teaser for her 'New Heights' podcast appearance.

Taylor Swift just left Swifties "Enchanted" when she dropped a new album announcement.

At 12:12 on August 12, Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast released a teaser for the singer's appearance, confirming Taylor's 12th album.

"So I wanted to show you something," Taylor said, before bringing out a briefcase with the letters "TS" printed on it.

"What's in it?" Jason asked, to which Taylor responded, "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl."

The full episode premieres on August 13 at 7 p.m.

The teaser referenced a countdown to August 12, 12:12 a.m., displayed on Taylor's website with an orange backdrop. In addition, Taylor Nation uploaded a TikTok slideshow featuring 12 images of the "august" singer in orange outfits.

The caption read, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"