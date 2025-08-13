Taylor Swift's New Album 'Life of a Showgirl': Release Date, Leaked Tracklist, Producers and More
When Did Taylor Swift Announce Her New Album?
Taylor Swift just left Swifties "Enchanted" when she dropped a new album announcement.
At 12:12 on August 12, Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast released a teaser for the singer's appearance, confirming Taylor's 12th album.
"So I wanted to show you something," Taylor said, before bringing out a briefcase with the letters "TS" printed on it.
"What's in it?" Jason asked, to which Taylor responded, "This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl."
The full episode premieres on August 13 at 7 p.m.
The teaser referenced a countdown to August 12, 12:12 a.m., displayed on Taylor's website with an orange backdrop. In addition, Taylor Nation uploaded a TikTok slideshow featuring 12 images of the "august" singer in orange outfits.
The caption read, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'"
Who Collaborated With Taylor Swift on 'Life of a Showgirl'?
There is no confirmed information about Taylor's collaborators after the news surfaced. However, The Telegraph reported that Max Martin is rumored to be working behind the scenes with Shellback.
Taylor's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff is not involved in the new album, per the outlet.
For musical features, Sabrina Carpenter sparked speculation about being part of the album after her website featured the date, "August 12, 2025." Lady Gaga has also been linked to the project, though Swift has yet to confirm the A Star Is Born actress' connection to the record.
What Songs Are Included on Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl'?
The official tracklist has not been disclosed, but The Telegraph released an alleged leaked list containing 12 songs: "The Fate of Ophelia," "Elizabeth Taylor," "Opalite," "Father Figure," "Oldest Daughter," "Ruin the Friendship," "Actually Romantic," "Wi$h Li$t," "Wood," "Cancelled!," "Honey," and "The Life of a Showgirl" (featuring Sabrina).
When Is Taylor Swift's New Album 'Life of a Showgirl' Set to Release?
According to Taylor's online store, physical copies of Life of a Showgirl will be shipped before October 13, suggesting the album will be dropped prior to the scheduled date.
Life of a Showgirl's exact release date has yet to be confirmed.