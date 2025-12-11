Taylor Swift Feels 'So Grateful and Lucky' She Met Fiancé Travis Kelce: 'He's the Love of My Life'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift couldn't help gush over the love and appreciation she has for fiancé Travis Kelce while on the Wednesday, December 10, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. When Stephen Colbert asked the superstar who she turns to for "advice" or comfort given her unique life, she named Stevie Nicks, Max Martin and her beau.

Taylor Swift Feels 'Lucky' to Have Travis Kelce in Her Life

Source: cbs Taylor Swift called fiancé Travis Kelce 'the love of my life' on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

"I try to find throughlines in many people's experiences. I think we can relate to each other even if our lives aren't identical," she explained, calling the NFL star, 36, one of her "favorite" people. "I've been very lucky," admitted Swift, who turns 36 on Saturday, December 13. "I can talk to him about any of this."

Source: @killatrav/instagram The power couple announced their engagement on August 26 via social media.

Colbert, 61, congratulated the blonde beauty on their engagement — which they announced via Instagram in August — and noted how another milestone of 2025 was Swift getting her master recordings back.

The Singer Raves Over Her 'Good Year'

Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube The Grammy winner said she's 'so grateful' to have met the NFL athlete.

"That’s a good year! Those two things that you mentioned, right, like getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back — those are two things that just could have never happened," the "Karma" vocalist acknowledged. "It wasn’t like ‘Oh, it’s just a matter time.’ Like, both of those things could have just never arrived in my life and I’m so grateful for both those things happening, and my fans are why I was able to get my music back."

Inside Travis Kelce's Proposal to Taylor Swift

Source: @killatrav/instagram Kelce got down on knee inside a 'garden oasis' he set up in their backyard.

The power couple dated for two years before the football star got down on one knee in the backyard after she appeared on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "The podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of a ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house," Swift shared in a previous interview. "Every time he does the podcast, it’s not like he blacks out all the windows [but there were] fully, like, blackout drapes on every single window of the whole house."

Source: mega Swift revealed the proposal was a total surprise.