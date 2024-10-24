How to Discover Where Your Package Is and When It’s Coming

Facts About Shipping in the United States

While a reliable shipping system has long been important to daily life, this has never been truer than in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are some facts about U.S. shipping.

1) Shipping is a Big Business.

Shipping has grown into an industry that powers the U.S. economy. The industry’s total revenue rocketed to over $732 billion in 2020. So many rely on shipping companies, from individuals waiting on their coffee orders to businesses using shipping contracts to handle all their products.

2) There Are Many Players in the Shipping Business.

Those who order online frequently already know that, depending on the vendor, their packages might be delivered by USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, or a lesser-known carrier. Currently, FedEx Corporation is the leading American multinational delivery service. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) also holds a significant share of delivery, accounting for almost a quarter of package deliveries in the United States.

3) Shipping Can be Complicated.

While many major players are competing for shares of the shipping industry, it is not always straightforward as to who is handling your package at any given time. The logistics of transporting packages across vast distances, while meeting the demand for speedy shipping, often means that major couriers collaborate. For example, USPS is the national postal service in the U.S., but it often contracts with businesses to handle its package deliveries. These contracts tend to change hands, too. Recently, UPS has replaced FedEx as USPS’ primary air cargo provider.