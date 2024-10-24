How to Discover Where Your Package Is and When It’s Coming
For thousands of Americans, shipping plays a significant role in their daily lives. While the number of shipped packages spiked during the pandemic, many still rely on timely package deliveries for their basic needs, including clothing, cleaning supplies, and food. A pending holiday season puts even greater strain on this system, with countless waiting to see whether their gifts arrive on time. However, learning when a package will arrive at your doorstep is not always so simple. Various shipping companies operate within the U.S., many with separate shipping rates, delivery times, and tracking options. A sound tracking package system can aid in overcoming obstacles, frustration, and unexpected delays in ordering necessities.
Facts About Shipping in the United States
While a reliable shipping system has long been important to daily life, this has never been truer than in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are some facts about U.S. shipping.
1) Shipping is a Big Business.
Shipping has grown into an industry that powers the U.S. economy. The industry’s total revenue rocketed to over $732 billion in 2020. So many rely on shipping companies, from individuals waiting on their coffee orders to businesses using shipping contracts to handle all their products.
2) There Are Many Players in the Shipping Business.
Those who order online frequently already know that, depending on the vendor, their packages might be delivered by USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, or a lesser-known carrier. Currently, FedEx Corporation is the leading American multinational delivery service. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) also holds a significant share of delivery, accounting for almost a quarter of package deliveries in the United States.
3) Shipping Can be Complicated.
While many major players are competing for shares of the shipping industry, it is not always straightforward as to who is handling your package at any given time. The logistics of transporting packages across vast distances, while meeting the demand for speedy shipping, often means that major couriers collaborate. For example, USPS is the national postal service in the U.S., but it often contracts with businesses to handle its package deliveries. These contracts tend to change hands, too. Recently, UPS has replaced FedEx as USPS’ primary air cargo provider.
Tips For an Easy Shipping Experience
As the shipping industry continues to grow, shipping options can get complicated for consumers. It is easy to become overwhelmed or frustrated when shipping costs or delays prevent a needed product from arriving at your door. Below are some tips to help you navigate the complexities of shipping.
1) Know who’s handling your package.
Many businesses have made contracts with one or more of the major shipping companies in the U.S. in order to move their products. Before selecting your shipping options, check who is listed as the shipper. Each company has different policies regarding rates, times, and policies regarding damage to parcels.
2) Know your options.
With multiple viable options for shipping carriers, you’re not always locked into selecting just one to handle your package. When you order online, check to see if multiple shipping providers are available. Frequent online shoppers may develop preferences regarding who they would like to handle their shipments. Because shipping costs often depend on the vendor's contracts, couriers may offer lower rates in different situations.
3) Save your tracking number.
A tracking number is like the receipt for your shipping order. Many online retailers will provide you with a tracking number upon order completion. Customers may need to visit their order history page to find their tracking numbers. A tracking number can help you keep track of the physical location of your package and get updated estimates for arrival dates and times. Good package tracking can even help give peace of mind during a move. However, each shipping organization has a unique method for tracking these shipments. When international shipping comes into play, this can grow even more complicated.
Universal Package Tracking for Global Orders
While shipping within the United States can be complicated, the complexities compound for those ordering from across the globe. This can create challenges when tracking where a package is and when it can be expected to arrive. An international post office tracking platform can be your ally to combat these modern shipping obstacles. Ordertracker is a universal tracking tool created to make package tracking easier than ever before. With its worldwide central platform, consumers can track parcels from any courier in the world.
Sound Shipping for a Sound Mind
Reliable shipping is now central to the lives of many from within the United States and across the globe. While consumers rely on couriers to deliver their daily necessities in a timely matter, the complexities of the shipping industry can make it difficult to know when a package will arrive. With a little research, informed decisions, and a good package tracker, consumers can find methods for getting the products they need when they need them most.