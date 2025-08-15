Howard Stern Addresses SiriusXM Cancelation Rumors: 'Truths Will Be Told'
Howard Stern is finally breaking his silence on rumors that his two-decade run on the radio was ending.
Stern, 71, will answer “all questions” from his large listener base, which he has built since the ’80s, in an upcoming episode of The Howard Stern Show set to premiere Tuesday, September 2.
Howard Stern Set to Address Cancelation Rumors
The dramatic 45-second teaser begins with headlines suggesting the “downfall of Howard Stern,” and that the long-time radio show is getting “axed” from SiriusXM radio after more than 20 years on air.
“Chaos is swirling at The Howard Stern Show. Did staffers talk to the press? Are writers withholding their best jokes? Nobody knows what’s going on — or who to trust,” a narrator said in a voice-over. “Now we can reveal all the questions will be answered. All the truths will be told by the one man truly on the inside: Howard Stern will speak.”
Howard Stern Is One of the Highest-Paid Radio Hosts
Stern is one of the highest-paid radio hosts on air. In 2020, the media personality renewed his contract and signed a five-year $500 million deal, according to Forbes. As the contract came to an end this year, multiple outlets reported in August that The Howard Stern Show was on the chopping block.
SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein touched on Stern’s future in October 2024, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he was unaware of rumors that Stern wanted to retire.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Howard Stern Has Yet to Address Retirement Rumors
"He’s been with me and the company going on two decades, and so he’s pretty happy, but he’s also able, like many great artists, to stop whenever he wants," he said. "Nobody will ever replace them. We would never try to replace them. It’s not what is even appropriate, but even practical."
Howard Stern's Future Is Unknown
However, as the popularity of the network’s unconventional hosts, such as Andy Cohen and Alex Cooper, grows, sources predict that SiriusXM will make an offer that they don’t anticipate Stern to accept.
"Sirius and Stern are never going to agree on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment," a source disclosed. "Andy's interviews are regularly promoted by Sirius, while you just don't hear much about Howard's interviews these days."