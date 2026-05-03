Inside Howie Mandel's Family Life: Meet His Wife Terry and 3 Children

Howie Mandel has always put his family first.

The America's Got Talent star and his wife of more than 40 years, Terry Mandel, met when they were kids while waiting to buy French fries.

"I actually borrowed money from her. I didn't know her, and I was short a couple of bucks for french fries and she lent me money. She was, like, 14 at the time and she lent me money. And I've been paying her back ever since," Howie recalled their first meeting during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

The couple had their first date at a movie theater, but it came close to disaster due to poor weather.

Against all odds, their relationship progressed, with Howie proposing to Terry in a deli. They tied the knot on March 16, 1980.

Revealing one of the things that made him fall in love with his wife, Howie told Good Housekeeping, "[Terry] made me laugh. It was wonderful to meet a witty woman. Spending your life with someone who doesn't have that wouldn't be palatable."

Howie, who was diagnosed with severe anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder as a child, said the lights of his life are his children, grandchildren and "lovely wife."

"She was there for the family when I couldn't be," he gushed about Terry in a 2021 interview with People.