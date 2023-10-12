Howie Mandel's Wife Gave Him an 'Ultimatum' Which Led to His Official OCD Diagnosis

"I'd have my children and my wife spray everything down and not touch things. I wouldn't take things that they were handed," Howie explained of his spouse, 68, and their children, Jackelyn, 39, Alex, 33, and Riley, 31. "I would remove some of their toys that I saw touch the ground. I was making their life miserable."

The endless rituals and fear became too much for the family to bear, leaving Terry to draw a line in the sand. "My wife just gave me an ultimatum. She goes, 'I can't do this anymore, and I can't have the children do it anymore. And if you don't get help, that's it,'" he recalled.