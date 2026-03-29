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Howie Mandel Struggles to Apologize to Kelly Ripa in Video Following On-Air Spat: 'This Is Hard for Me to Say'

image and inset of Kelly Ripa and howie Mandel
Source: MEGA

Howie Mandel posts an Instagram video where he struggled to apologize to Kelly Ripa after their on-air spat.

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March 29 2026, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

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Howie Mandel took some time out of his day at the beach to post an apology video to longtime colleague Kelly Ripa following their recent on-air squabble.

The America's Got Talent judge, 70, posted a clip via Instagram on March 28 to send a message to the talk show host, 55.

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Howie Mandel Says Being a Comedian Has Some Caveats

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Source: @howiemandel/Instagram

The Canadian comedian appeared to stumble over his words in his apology video.

"I've been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not," the Canadian funnyman began his clip filmed in front of a seashore. "I don't know if I'm doing the right thing philosophically because I don't believe that someone who is a comedian needs to apologize for a joke."

"It's a joke. It's meant as a joke and it's not meant to offend," he said. "In all my years in the business, I have never publicly apologized. This is hard. But this is for Kelly Ripa."

"In the past, I have been publicly supportive of her. I have been a guest on her show and I've known her for years," Mandel added.

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image of howie Mandel
Source: @howiemandel/Instagram

The TV personality showed remorse for his squabble with Kelly Ripa.

"When I go out on her show, I try to be entertaining and funny. Sometimes as a comedian, jokes don't land the way you need them to," he continued. "I don't know how to say this, but I want to say I'm sorry to her."

"And this is the hardest part ... you're right. You're absolutely right and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way," he sighed as he kept his eyes averted away from the camera.

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'I Look Great for My Age'

image of Live With Kelly and Mark
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Howie Mandel was confused over Kelly Ripa's comment about him looking great at 70.

"After a lot of thought and self reflection," he smiled. "I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."

Ripa and Mandel's little tiff went down on the March 23 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark after she complimented him for "looking great for 70."

Howie Mandel Probably Won't Be Asked Back to 'Live'

image of Kelly Ripa
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa 'runs a tight ship' on her chat show.

However, the former Deal or No Deal host wasn't having it and questioned what Ripa meant. The Hope & Faith actress tried to backtrack her comment, but Mandel still didn't take it lightly.

A source told Rob Shuter's Substack page on March 27 that Mandel "disrespected Ripa in her house."

"That’s her show, her audience, her tone — and he bulldozed right through it," another insider added. "Kelly runs a tight, polished ship. She expects guests to play along, keep it light, and protect the vibe. That interview did the opposite."

"Howie won’t be asked back," one source noted. "Not after making her uncomfortable on her own set."

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