Howie Mandel Struggles to Apologize to Kelly Ripa in Video Following On-Air Spat: 'This Is Hard for Me to Say'

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Howie Mandel took some time out of his day at the beach to post an apology video to longtime colleague Kelly Ripa following their recent on-air squabble. The America's Got Talent judge, 70, posted a clip via Instagram on March 28 to send a message to the talk show host, 55.

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Howie Mandel Says Being a Comedian Has Some Caveats

View this post on Instagram Source: @howiemandel/Instagram The Canadian comedian appeared to stumble over his words in his apology video.

"I've been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not," the Canadian funnyman began his clip filmed in front of a seashore. "I don't know if I'm doing the right thing philosophically because I don't believe that someone who is a comedian needs to apologize for a joke." "It's a joke. It's meant as a joke and it's not meant to offend," he said. "In all my years in the business, I have never publicly apologized. This is hard. But this is for Kelly Ripa." "In the past, I have been publicly supportive of her. I have been a guest on her show and I've known her for years," Mandel added.

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Source: @howiemandel/Instagram The TV personality showed remorse for his squabble with Kelly Ripa.

"When I go out on her show, I try to be entertaining and funny. Sometimes as a comedian, jokes don't land the way you need them to," he continued. "I don't know how to say this, but I want to say I'm sorry to her." "And this is the hardest part ... you're right. You're absolutely right and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way," he sighed as he kept his eyes averted away from the camera.

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'I Look Great for My Age'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Howie Mandel was confused over Kelly Ripa's comment about him looking great at 70.

"After a lot of thought and self reflection," he smiled. "I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good." Ripa and Mandel's little tiff went down on the March 23 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark after she complimented him for "looking great for 70."

Howie Mandel Probably Won't Be Asked Back to 'Live'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa 'runs a tight ship' on her chat show.