ENTERTAINMENT Huda Mustafa's Secret Netflix Boyfriend: What We Know About Who the 'Love Island USA' Star Is Dating Source: Peacock; Netflix Love Island USA's Huda Mustafa cited a Netflix NDA as the reason for not revealing the identity of her new boyfriend, and fans are eager to learn who he is. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

Huda Mustafa kept her lips sealed when hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix asked about her dating life during the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, citing a strict Netflix NDA as the reason for her coyness. However, fans have been able to figure out the identity of Mustafa’s secret Netflix boyfriend.

Who Is ‘Love Island USA’ Star Huda Mustafa Dating?

Source: Netflix Louis Russell appeared on 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match.'

After leaving the Love Island USA villa in July, Mustafa was spotted with Too Hot to Handle alum Louis Russell on multiple occasions. Not keeping their connection a secret, the pair even made a red carpet appearance for the movie Weapons on July 31 and also regularly appear on each other’s social media.

Why Did Huda Mustafa Keep the Identity of Her Netflix Boyfriend Private?

Source: Peacock The 'Love Island USA' reunion aired on Monday, August 25.

Mustafa was asked about her relationship during the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, which aired on Peacock on Monday, August 25. “I can’t speak about my relationships outside the villa,” Mustafa replied. When pressed on why she had to be silent, the reality TV alum simply replied, “legal reasons.” “I’m not allowed to speak. It’s Netflix. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” the Peacock star continued. While Cohen and Madix questioned her response, referencing their July red carpet appearance without naming Russell, Mustafa continued to stay mum on the love connection.

Netflix Responded to the Drama

Source: Netflix Netflix responded to Mustafa's NDA claims.

“Tell Netflix this was the number one streaming show of the summer,” Cohen quipped, to which she just said, “I apologize, I really am sorry.” Netflix seemingly replied to the drama, as the streaming giant changed their bio on X to: “DON’T @ ME IDK!!!”

Huda Mustafa Addressed Why She Refused to Speak About Louis Russell

Source: Netflix Huda Mustafa later revealed the real reason she refused to speak about Louis Russell.