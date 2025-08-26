Huda Mustafa's Secret Netflix Boyfriend: What We Know About Who the 'Love Island USA' Star Is Dating
Huda Mustafa kept her lips sealed when hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix asked about her dating life during the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, citing a strict Netflix NDA as the reason for her coyness.
However, fans have been able to figure out the identity of Mustafa’s secret Netflix boyfriend.
Who Is ‘Love Island USA’ Star Huda Mustafa Dating?
After leaving the Love Island USA villa in July, Mustafa was spotted with Too Hot to Handle alum Louis Russell on multiple occasions. Not keeping their connection a secret, the pair even made a red carpet appearance for the movie Weapons on July 31 and also regularly appear on each other’s social media.
Why Did Huda Mustafa Keep the Identity of Her Netflix Boyfriend Private?
Mustafa was asked about her relationship during the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, which aired on Peacock on Monday, August 25.
“I can’t speak about my relationships outside the villa,” Mustafa replied. When pressed on why she had to be silent, the reality TV alum simply replied, “legal reasons.”
“I’m not allowed to speak. It’s Netflix. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” the Peacock star continued. While Cohen and Madix questioned her response, referencing their July red carpet appearance without naming Russell, Mustafa continued to stay mum on the love connection.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Netflix Responded to the Drama
“Tell Netflix this was the number one streaming show of the summer,” Cohen quipped, to which she just said, “I apologize, I really am sorry.”
Netflix seemingly replied to the drama, as the streaming giant changed their bio on X to: “DON’T @ ME IDK!!!”
Huda Mustafa Addressed Why She Refused to Speak About Louis Russell
Hours after the reunion aired, Mustafa took to her TikTok stories to reveal the real reason she didn’t speak about her dynamic with Russell on the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.
“I prefer to share details about my relationships on my own terms, not for a TV show it has nothing to do with,” she wrote. “Repeated pressure to open up, especially when it’s excessive, makes me uncomfortable. I’d appreciate if that could be respected. But you’ll edit out the amount of times you asked and tried making others answer for me.”