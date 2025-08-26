or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > love island
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Huda Mustafa's Secret Netflix Boyfriend: What We Know About Who the 'Love Island USA' Star Is Dating

Photo of Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell
Source: Peacock; Netflix

Love Island USA's Huda Mustafa cited a Netflix NDA as the reason for not revealing the identity of her new boyfriend, and fans are eager to learn who he is.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 7:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Huda Mustafa kept her lips sealed when hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix asked about her dating life during the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, citing a strict Netflix NDA as the reason for her coyness.

However, fans have been able to figure out the identity of Mustafa’s secret Netflix boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is ‘Love Island USA’ Star Huda Mustafa Dating?

Louis Russell appeared on 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match.'
Source: Netflix

Louis Russell appeared on 'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match.'

After leaving the Love Island USA villa in July, Mustafa was spotted with Too Hot to Handle alum Louis Russell on multiple occasions. Not keeping their connection a secret, the pair even made a red carpet appearance for the movie Weapons on July 31 and also regularly appear on each other’s social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Huda Mustafa Keep the Identity of Her Netflix Boyfriend Private?

Photo of The 'Love Island USA' reunion aired on August 25. The 'Love Island USA' reunion aired on August 25.
Source: Peacock

The 'Love Island USA' reunion aired on Monday, August 25.

Mustafa was asked about her relationship during the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, which aired on Peacock on Monday, August 25.

“I can’t speak about my relationships outside the villa,” Mustafa replied. When pressed on why she had to be silent, the reality TV alum simply replied, “legal reasons.”

“I’m not allowed to speak. It’s Netflix. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” the Peacock star continued. While Cohen and Madix questioned her response, referencing their July red carpet appearance without naming Russell, Mustafa continued to stay mum on the love connection.

MORE ON:
love island

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix Responded to the Drama

Photo of Netflix responded to Mustafa's NDA claims.
Source: Netflix

Netflix responded to Mustafa's NDA claims.

“Tell Netflix this was the number one streaming show of the summer,” Cohen quipped, to which she just said, “I apologize, I really am sorry.”

Netflix seemingly replied to the drama, as the streaming giant changed their bio on X to: “DON’T @ ME IDK!!!”

Huda Mustafa Addressed Why She Refused to Speak About Louis Russell

Photo of Huda Mustafa later revealed the real reason she refused to speak about Louis Russell.
Source: Netflix

Huda Mustafa later revealed the real reason she refused to speak about Louis Russell.

Hours after the reunion aired, Mustafa took to her TikTok stories to reveal the real reason she didn’t speak about her dynamic with Russell on the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion.

“I prefer to share details about my relationships on my own terms, not for a TV show it has nothing to do with,” she wrote. “Repeated pressure to open up, especially when it’s excessive, makes me uncomfortable. I’d appreciate if that could be respected. But you’ll edit out the amount of times you asked and tried making others answer for me.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.