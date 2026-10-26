Hugh Hefner's Ex Holly Madison Nearly Spills Out of Tight Dress in Las Vegas: Photo

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Holly Madison turned heads as she flaunted her cleavage while out in Las Vegas, Nev. The former Playmate took to her Instagram on Monday, October 25 to show off her enviable curves in a figure-hugging black dress which featured a thigh-high slit.

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Source: @HOLLY MADISON/INSTAGRAM Holly Madison had her cleavage on full display in a revealing dress.

Madison posed in front of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in the low-cut gown that exposed her enviable assets as she looked off into the distance. She wore her signature blonde hair down in loose curls and opted for natural makeup. The Girls Next Door star completed her look with a black bag and black-and-gold closed-toe pumps.

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The Comments Section

Source: MEGA One social media user said Holly Madison is in her 'prime.'

"Full moon energy," the blonde beauty captioned the solo upload. Madison’s fans could not get enough of the stunning ensemble as they ran to the comments section to gush over the 46-year-old. "No one serves like this anymore," raved one person. Another wrote, "Looking good Holly." "Ooooooooo that dress," said a third, as a fourth commented, "In your priiiime now!!" A fifth admirer chimed in, "My fav blonde icon ever."

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Holly Madison Is Off the Market

Source: MEGA Holly Madison has been dating Steve Dimopoulos.

The sizzling snap comes after it was confirmed that Madison is dating prominent Las Vegas attorney Steve Dimopoulos, as previously reported by OK!. The couple has been linked since March after meeting at Carbone Riviera, which is located inside the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Madison, 46, and Dimopoulos have been seen together all over Sin City, including David Copperfield’s final show and the last home game of the Vegas Golden Knights. Dimopoulos is reportedly a well-respected personal injury and wrongful death attorney in Las Vegas. He founded Dimopoulos Injury Law in 2015. Her new relationship marks her first significant romance after her split from Zak Bagan in March 2025. Prior to Bagan, she was married to Pasquale Rotella, with whom she shares two children: daughter Rainbow, 13, and son Forest, 9.

Holly Madison Was Linked to Hugh Hefner From 2001 to 2008

Source: MEGA Hugh Hefner passed away in 2017.