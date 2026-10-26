Hugh Hefner's Ex Holly Madison Nearly Spills Out of Tight Dress in Las Vegas: Photo
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
Holly Madison turned heads as she flaunted her cleavage while out in Las Vegas, Nev.
The former Playmate took to her Instagram on Monday, October 25 to show off her enviable curves in a figure-hugging black dress which featured a thigh-high slit.
Madison posed in front of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in the low-cut gown that exposed her enviable assets as she looked off into the distance.
She wore her signature blonde hair down in loose curls and opted for natural makeup. The Girls Next Door star completed her look with a black bag and black-and-gold closed-toe pumps.
The Comments Section
"Full moon energy," the blonde beauty captioned the solo upload.
Madison’s fans could not get enough of the stunning ensemble as they ran to the comments section to gush over the 46-year-old.
"No one serves like this anymore," raved one person.
Another wrote, "Looking good Holly."
"Ooooooooo that dress," said a third, as a fourth commented, "In your priiiime now!!"
A fifth admirer chimed in, "My fav blonde icon ever."
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Holly Madison Is Off the Market
The sizzling snap comes after it was confirmed that Madison is dating prominent Las Vegas attorney Steve Dimopoulos, as previously reported by OK!.
The couple has been linked since March after meeting at Carbone Riviera, which is located inside the Bellagio Hotel & Casino.
Madison, 46, and Dimopoulos have been seen together all over Sin City, including David Copperfield’s final show and the last home game of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dimopoulos is reportedly a well-respected personal injury and wrongful death attorney in Las Vegas. He founded Dimopoulos Injury Law in 2015.
Her new relationship marks her first significant romance after her split from Zak Bagan in March 2025. Prior to Bagan, she was married to Pasquale Rotella, with whom she shares two children: daughter Rainbow, 13, and son Forest, 9.
Holly Madison Was Linked to Hugh Hefner From 2001 to 2008
Before her marriage, Madison was notably linked to Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008.
During a resurfaced episode of Keke Palmer’s podcast, "Baby, This is Keke Palmer," from one year ago the former Bunny opened up about what initially drew her to the P------ founder when she was just 21 years old. Hefner was 75 at the time.
She shared, "I was invited to go out with him and the girls one night because they would go out to clubs a couple of times a week, and he had multiple girlfriends at the time, and I knew what that meant. And even though I really liked him."
"I wasn't into doing that until one day I didn't have anywhere to live. So, I was like, I should give this I should give this a try," Madison continued. "I was at a pool party, and one of the bartenders said, oh, one of the girlfriends just moved out. There's a new spot. And I thought, you know what? I'm going to do this."