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Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Claims He Tried to Force the Shannon Twins to 'Engage With Each Other Sexually' in 'Disgusting' Incest Attempt

Image of Crystal Harris shared 'disgusting' details about her relationship with Hugh Hefner.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris shared 'disgusting' details about her relationship with Hugh Hefner.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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Crystal Harris has made shocking sexual abuse claims about Hugh Hefner.

Harris, the ex-wife of the late P------ founder, spilled not only on their tumultuous relationship, but also on intimate moments with Kristina and Karissa Shannon that left a lasting impact on her.

"I do believe that I did whatever he wanted me to do. And if that involved s--, then I just did what he wanted me to do," Crystal recalled during the Tuesday, October 27, episode of "Lisa Guerrero Unleashed" podcast.

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'Things Would Happen That Ended Up Just Not Being OK'

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Image of Crystal Harris recalled when Hugh Hefner tried to 'shove' the twins into each other's private parts.
Source: @LisaGuerrero/youtube

Crystal Harris recalled when Hugh Hefner tried to 'shove' the twins into each other's private parts.

"There were times that were really uncomfortable for me in the bedroom," she added. "In the bedroom things would happen that ended up just not being OK."

In one of the most disturbing encounters, Crystal accused the businessman of "starting to try and shove twins [Kristina and Karissa's] heads onto each other’s v------ to get them to engage with each other sexually."

"That is incest. That is disgusting," the 40-year-old continued. "I didn’t want them to have to do something like that with each other. So that was very, very hard."

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'He's Just Not Gentle'

Image of Crystal Harris confessed 'there was nothing intimate' about Hugh Hefner.
Source: MEGA

Crystal Harris confessed 'there was nothing intimate' about Hugh Hefner.

When Lisa said that "sounds like r---," the Girls Next Door alum agreed.

"He’s not gentle," she confessed.

Crystal stated that some of the interactions Hugh would have with her and other women were "not cool."

"He just needed more of a high or stimulation. There was nothing intimate about anything to do with him," she admitted.

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Kristina Shannon Shared Details About Living With Hugh Hefner

Image of Kristina Shannon remembers feeling 'so controlled' while living in the Mansion.
Source: MEGA

Kristina Shannon remembers feeling 'so controlled' while living in the mansion.

Although Kristina and Karissa have not responded to the comments, the former has opened up in the past about what it was like to live at the infamous P------ Mansion.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, she shared that Hugh imposed strict rules for those living in the house.

The former Playmate confessed she felt "so controlled" while living at the mansion and claimed he once placed her on "room arrest" after she wanted to travel to Rome, Italy, to film a larger role in a movie directed by Sofia Coppola.

'It Was a Rule He Demanded Everyone Follow'

Image of Kristina Shannon said she was placed on 'room arrest.'
Source: MEGA

Kristina Shannon said she was placed on 'room arrest' by Hugh Hefner.

"I was even put on room arrest because Hef wanted everyone back by midnight so he could have his o-----," she spilled. "It was a rule he demanded everyone follow."

"I have a mixture of good and bad memories from that time. P------ will always be a part of my life and, in many ways, my family," she added. "A lot of good things happened while I was there, but a lot of bad things happened too, especially considering how young I was. Therapy and working with my psychiatrist have helped me tremendously."

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