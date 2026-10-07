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Holly Madison Claims 'Puppet Masters' Who 'Manipulated' Drama on 'Girls Next Door' TV Show Caused Lasting Rifts Between Castmates

image of holly Madison and hugh Hefner
Source: MEGA

Holly Madison was one of Hugh Hefner's main girlfriends throughout the 2000s.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

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Holly Madison looked back on her time starring on the Y2K-era E! reality series Girls Next Door.

The former P------ Bunny, 46, recently opened up about filming the show, and why she felt "manipulated" by the higher-ups to stir up fictional drama with her castmates.

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image of holly Madison and hugh Hefner
Source: MEGA

'Girls Next Door' starred Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.

Madison noted to Fox News there were "puppet masters" behind the scenes who contributed to her lasting estrangements with her costars.

"I would do manufactured drama if I was in on the joke," she said. "I always say that to Bridget [Marquardt] watching Girls Next Door."

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Holly Madison Said She Doesn't Talk to Some of Her Former Costars Today

image of holly Madison and hugh Hefner
Source: MEGA

'Girls Next Door' aired from 2005 until 2010 on E!.

"I'm like, if we knew what the drama was and the three of us were gonna play it out on screen and not take it home with us, so to speak, when the cameras are done rolling, that would have been so much more fun to me than being manipulated from the puppet masters above," the Down the Rabbit Hole memoirist continued.

"Some of us from the cast are still not speaking today because of things like that. So I would actually do manufactured drama, 100%," she said.

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'Girls Next Door' Aired From 2005 Until 2010

image of holly Madison
Source: MEGA

Holly Madison got candid about filming her famed E! reality series 'Girls Next Door' in a new interview.

"I would throw down like Real Housewives of Las Vegas. I just don't want to be puppeted again," Madison admitted.

She then discussed how TV viewers now are different compared to the audience in the 2000s.

"Editing's crazy," she said. "But I also appreciate that viewers are a little more sophisticated now. I mean, back in the Girls Next Door days, they could edit something to be not what it was. And everybody watching was like, 'Nope, that's your character. That's who you are.'"

Girls Next Door aired on E! from 2005 until 2010, and centered around the lives of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends who lived with him at the P------ Mansion in Los Angeles.

image of holly Madison and hugh Hefner
Source: MEGA

Holly Madison lived at the P------ Mansion from 2001 until 2008.

Aside from Madison and Marquardt, 53, Kendra Wilkinson, Crystal Harris, as well as twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon, also starred on the reality TV show.

The Holly’s World personality moved into the Mansion in August 2001 after facing debt and possible homelessness, and subsequently left the residence in 2008.

Madison previously got candid about what life was like while living at the estate, telling E! this past June all of the women were forced to adhere to a strict 9 p.m. curfew every evening.

"I felt like moving into the P------ Mansion was sort of a safe place for me," Madison continued. "And that's a place where I ended up getting totally over my head. It just felt really heavy."

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