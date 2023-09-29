10 of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Sweetest Moments Before Their Shocking Split

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who wed on April 11, 1996, marked their 27th wedding anniversary in April. The Greatest Showman actor marked the milestone on his Instagram page with a heartfelt post.

"I love you Deb," Jackman wrote. "Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."