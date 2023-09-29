OK Magazine
10 of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' Sweetest Moments Before Their Shocking Split

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness released a joint statement to announce their separation after 27 years of marriage.

Sep. 29 2023, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrated 27 Years of Marriage

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness first met on the set of the Australian TV series, 'Correlli.'

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, who wed on April 11, 1996, marked their 27th wedding anniversary in April. The Greatest Showman actor marked the milestone on his Instagram page with a heartfelt post.

"I love you Deb," Jackman wrote. "Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."

'Extraordinary' Wife

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

They wed at a church outside Melbourne, Australia, in April 1996.

Prior to their separation, the estranged couple celebrated Furness' 67th birthday – the 28th time he spent the special day with her.

"You've taught me many things, including how to celebrate," the Logan star continued. "Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. x I love you."

Deborra-Lee Furness Lit Up Hugh Jackman's Life

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

They share two adopted children: Oscar and Ava.

The "From Now On" singer uploaded a sweet photo online for their 26th anniversary. The loving tribute, taken when they were on a beach, was captioned: "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"

Power Couple

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman often referred to Deborra-Lee Furness as 'the greatest thing that ever happened to me.'

Jackman couldn't find the right words to express how much he loved his now-estranged wife when he greeted her with a happy birthday in 2020. The Wolverine star even jokingly said that Furness' birthday should be a public holiday.

Praying for Australia

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Deborra-Lee Furness once shared the secret to their lasting marriage was meditating together.

In a 2019 Christmas message to fans, Jackman and Furness wished everyone a happy holidays while also sending their prayers to the victims of wildfires in Australia.

The Black Summer in the continent started in June 2019 and lasted until May 2020, burning an estimated 24.3 million hectares.

'My Debs'

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman said 'intimacy' was the key to their long marriage.

The couple posed for a snap while a bright rainbow appeared in the background. Jackman wrapped his arm around Furness as they smiled during the outing.

Memories

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

They used Frank Sinatra's 'All The Way' as their wedding song.

Jackman uploaded a throwback photo of himself and the Singapore Sling star playfully posing while showing the chocolate cake stains on their teeth.

'I Love You With My Entire Heart'

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Deborra-Lee Furness helped Hugh Jackman learn his lines for the 2022 production of 'The Music Man.'

Furness held the camera and snapped a selfie with Jackman. The X-Men actor donned a black suit and matching bow tie, while Furness sported an updo and a black top.

Date Night With 'My Debs'

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

They marked their last public event at the 2023 Met Gala before announcing their separation.

Before having another romantic night, Jackman and Furness glowed in a picture together. Furness opted for a neon green top and black blazer, while the Reminiscence star wore a brown suit that matched his gray tie and white shirt.

The pair attended the premiere of The Front Runner in New York City at that time.

A Yearly Date

hugh jackman and deborra lee furness
Source: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Reports said Hugh Jackman has been feeling devastated by their split.

Jackman and Furness wore matching outfits to the U.S. Open Tennis Championships 2018. They arrived in black ensembles, though the actress-producer also opted for a hat during the outing.

