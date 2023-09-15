Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Separate After 27 Years of Marriage: 'Our Journey Now Is Shifting'

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the Correlli costars — who tied the knot in 1996 — expressed in a message shared to a news publication.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the estranged husband and wife continued regarding their two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."