Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Separate After 27 Years of Marriage: 'Our Journey Now Is Shifting'
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's marriage has heartbreakingly come to an end after 27 years of marriage.
On Friday, September 15, the longtime couple announced their decision to call it quits on their relationship in a joint statement.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the Correlli costars — who tied the knot in 1996 — expressed in a message shared to a news publication.
"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," the estranged husband and wife continued regarding their two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the Hollywood stars concluded before signing off as "Deb and Hugh Jackman."
Within mere moments after news broke about The Greatest Showman actor's unexpected split from his wife, fans of the couple began flooding social media with their heartbroken reactions.
"What the actual WHAT??????? Nooooooooo," one fan of the former flames wrote, while another added, "Sigh, what is in the water?????" in reference to the abundance of celebrity splits the industry has seen in recent months.
"Did not expect this at all. What is going on?" a third person asked in disbelief, while a fourth admitted, "Oh My Gosh! This is actually shocking me."
Jackman and Furness' breakup comes more than one year after the Shame actress addressed rumors of speculation that her husband was gay.
"I mean, hello, guys — if he was gay, he could be gay! He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore, and he'd be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad's gay, but you know what I'm saying!" the 67-year-old joked of Jackman, 54, during an appearance on the "Not an Overnight Success" podcast in April 2022.
People obtained a statement from Jackman and Furness about their separation.