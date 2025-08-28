Hulk Hogan's Wife to File Medical Malpractice Lawsuit After WWE Star's Sudden Death: Source
Hulk Hogan’s cause of death being ruled as cardiac arrest didn’t sit well with his family and wife, Sky Daily, leading the latter to launch a full investigation into potential factors that may have contributed to the WWE star’s passing in July.
In a new interview, Daily confirmed Hogan’s neck operation in May “compromised” his phrenic nerve, a vital muscle responsible for breathing.
Sky Daily to File Medical Malpractice Lawsuit
“We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick,” Daily told a news outlet. “It’s not something that’s an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It’s something that wears on you, makes you weak.”
Daily explained the status of her probe, saying, “It’s very time-consuming to call, sending in records requests, get approvals, send in the death certificate to get information. We’re currently in the investigatory process for possible malpractice.”
Sources have even suggested Daily will be filing a lawsuit for medical malpractice after her investigation comes to a close.
Hulk Hogan's 'Severed' Phrenic Nerve
Revelations of Hogan’s damaged phrenic nerve surfaced after his occupational therapist told officers who responded to the 911 call on the day of his death that the wrestler’s nerve was “severed” during a recent operation. As stated in the police report, the therapist told law enforcement that Hogan was a victim of medical malpractice.
Sources added fuel to the fire by confirming Hogan did not have a chest-clenching episode on the day he died; rather, he merely stopped breathing — a potential symptom of his damaged phrenic nerve.
During the 911 call from their home in Clearwater Beach, Fla., Daily told authorities, “My husband’s not breathing. He just stopped breathing.”
When asked in her recent interview if she believes Hogan’s faulty neck operation contributed to his demise, Daily replied, “Definitely.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Everything About His Neck Surgery Has Been Documented'
Daily noted how “we’ve all known about it for a while,” referring to Hogan’s nerve injury. “It’s not brand new information… everything about his neck surgery has been documented from when he was alive. So there’s nothing that happened right before he passed.”
Daily emphasized her confidence in the system by saying she knows “the truth will come out,” adding, “So I’m sitting back here politely being, like, everything’s being well documented. I know it’s fine. But I’m trying to be respectful of the police department because the police department has been very respectful and very thorough.”
Hulk Hogan's Cremation Plans
“I have cameras in the house,” she added. “They’ve looked at all the cameras. They’ve counted all the medicines. They’ve done everything that they would normally do.”
As the cause of his death continues to be explored, Daily said she and Hogan’s loved ones “will be cremating him shortly as we are wrapping up this medical investigation.”