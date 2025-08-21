BREAKING NEWS Hulk Hogan Death Bombshell: WWE Star May Have Been a Victim of Medical Malpractice Source: mega The WWE star suffered a life-altering injury during a surgery before his death. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

New details of Hulk Hogan’s death by cardiac arrest have emerged, as it was revealed the WWE star may have been a victim of medical malpractice. On Thursday, August 21, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, confirmed the Hulkster’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during a surgery he underwent before his death. The phrenic nerve stimulates the diaphragm and controls breathing.

Hulk Hogan Was a Victim of Medical Malpractice

Source: mega The WWE star suffered a 'severed' phrenic nerve during a surgery before his death.

The same day Daily revealed Hogan’s faulty surgery, a news outlet released information from law enforcement sources in Clearwater, Fla., where Hogan died. According to the police report on the day of his death, the wrestler had an occupational therapist present at his home when he stopped breathing. The therapist informed responding officers that Hogan was a victim of medical malpractice. Sources told the outlet that Hogan never experienced a chest-clenching episode before he died, and instead, he just stopped breathing — a possible symptom from his “severed” phrenic nerve. Insiders also revealed the responding officers discussed what the therapist had told them, which was likely recorded via body cam but being kept under wraps.

Brooke Hogan Was Told to Look at Body Cam Footage From Hulk Hogan's Death

Source: mega Brooke Hogan confirmed she was told by inside sources to look at the body cam footage from the day her dad died.

'I've 100 Percent Gotten Legit Calls From Professionals'

Source: mega Brooke Hogan said the 'narrative' could 'change' once the body cam footage is revealed.

“FACT: I’ve 100 percent gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get ahold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing,” she wrote. “Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day,” Brooke continued. “They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing. The short of it is — it’s all up to my dad’s wife and I have zero control. I cannot do anything, my hands are tied, and I have no say in anything regarding my dad — even as his daughter. Those are the rules as I’ve been told.”

Hulk Hogan's Death

Source: mega Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71.