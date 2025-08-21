NEWS Brooke Hogan Claims Body Cam and 911 Footage Could Reveal Truth About Hulk Hogan’s Death Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram; MEGA Brooke Hogan revealed that body cam footage and 911 calls may hold the answer about her father Hulk Hogan’s passing. OK! Staff Aug. 21 2025, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Hogan dropped bombshell claims that police body cam footage and 911 calls may hold the key to understanding her father Hulk Hogan's death. "I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone's been hearing," she revealed in explosive Instagram Stories posts on Wednesday, August 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan urged fans to stop speculating as 911 calls remain on lockdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke insisted these professionals felt so passionately about what they witnessed that they've continued reaching out, urging her to seek specific answers. "They are risking their jobs to do what they feel is right," she added. In a fiery Instagram post, Brooke told fans to stop speculating and demanding more details about Hulk's death. She claimed all related body cam footage and 911 calls are "on lockdown" and unavailable through the Freedom of Information Act.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Brooke Hogan claimed professionals contacted her, urging her to see the footage.

Article continues below advertisement

"Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself," she stated. Brooke shared the information with her younger brother, Nick, but expressed frustration over being unable to act. "It's all up to my dad's wife [Sky Daily] and I have zero control," she noted. "I can not do anything."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hulkhogan/Instagram Brooke Hogan said she wouldn’t publicly discuss Hulk's death further.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick has informed her that a post-mortem autopsy will be carried out on the WWE legend, who passed away at 71. Despite sparking conversation around the mystery of Hulk's death, Brooke announced she wouldn't continue discussing it publicly. "I felt compelled to speak out to stop the speculation...but going forward, I will no longer address this issue," she asserted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hulkhogan/Instagram A post-mortem autopsy will be carried out on the WWE legend.