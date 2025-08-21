or
Brooke Hogan Claims Body Cam and 911 Footage Could Reveal Truth About Hulk Hogan’s Death

Composite Photo of Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan and Her Instagram Story
Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram; MEGA

Brooke Hogan revealed that body cam footage and 911 calls may hold the answer about her father Hulk Hogan’s passing.

Profile Image

Aug. 21 2025, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

Brooke Hogan dropped bombshell claims that police body cam footage and 911 calls may hold the key to understanding her father Hulk Hogan's death.

"I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone's been hearing," she revealed in explosive Instagram Stories posts on Wednesday, August 20.

Photo of Brooke Hogan's Instagram Story
Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan urged fans to stop speculating as 911 calls remain on lockdown.

Brooke insisted these professionals felt so passionately about what they witnessed that they've continued reaching out, urging her to seek specific answers. "They are risking their jobs to do what they feel is right," she added.

In a fiery Instagram post, Brooke told fans to stop speculating and demanding more details about Hulk's death. She claimed all related body cam footage and 911 calls are "on lockdown" and unavailable through the Freedom of Information Act.

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: Mega

Brooke Hogan claimed professionals contacted her, urging her to see the footage.

"Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself," she stated.

Brooke shared the information with her younger brother, Nick, but expressed frustration over being unable to act. "It's all up to my dad's wife [Sky Daily] and I have zero control," she noted. "I can not do anything."

Brooke Hogan

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: @hulkhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan said she wouldn’t publicly discuss Hulk's death further.

Nick has informed her that a post-mortem autopsy will be carried out on the WWE legend, who passed away at 71.

Despite sparking conversation around the mystery of Hulk's death, Brooke announced she wouldn't continue discussing it publicly. "I felt compelled to speak out to stop the speculation...but going forward, I will no longer address this issue," she asserted.

Photo of Hulk Hogan
Source: @hulkhogan/Instagram

A post-mortem autopsy will be carried out on the WWE legend.

Hulk died from acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, when blood flow to the heart muscle is suddenly blocked. He also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer affecting white blood cells.

Brooke offered to cover the cost of an autopsy, as she found her father's CLL diagnosis "weird." She claimed to have seen "MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels" before everything changed unexpectedly. "I don't think anyone thinks there's foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history," she said. "Anyone would want answers."

