Brooke Hogan Claims Body Cam and 911 Footage Could Reveal Truth About Hulk Hogan’s Death
Brooke Hogan dropped bombshell claims that police body cam footage and 911 calls may hold the key to understanding her father Hulk Hogan's death.
"I've 100% gotten legit calls from professionals — from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone's been hearing," she revealed in explosive Instagram Stories posts on Wednesday, August 20.
Brooke insisted these professionals felt so passionately about what they witnessed that they've continued reaching out, urging her to seek specific answers. "They are risking their jobs to do what they feel is right," she added.
In a fiery Instagram post, Brooke told fans to stop speculating and demanding more details about Hulk's death. She claimed all related body cam footage and 911 calls are "on lockdown" and unavailable through the Freedom of Information Act.
"Do I question his general physician signing off on his death certificate, given his background which is available for anyone to see via a simple Google search? You can answer that one for yourself," she stated.
Brooke shared the information with her younger brother, Nick, but expressed frustration over being unable to act. "It's all up to my dad's wife [Sky Daily] and I have zero control," she noted. "I can not do anything."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nick has informed her that a post-mortem autopsy will be carried out on the WWE legend, who passed away at 71.
Despite sparking conversation around the mystery of Hulk's death, Brooke announced she wouldn't continue discussing it publicly. "I felt compelled to speak out to stop the speculation...but going forward, I will no longer address this issue," she asserted.
Hulk died from acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, when blood flow to the heart muscle is suddenly blocked. He also had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of cancer affecting white blood cells.
Brooke offered to cover the cost of an autopsy, as she found her father's CLL diagnosis "weird." She claimed to have seen "MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels" before everything changed unexpectedly. "I don't think anyone thinks there's foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history," she said. "Anyone would want answers."