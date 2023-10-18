Home > News NEWS Humanin: Potential Impact on the Nervous System and Heart

Recent findings propose that Humanin, a naturally occurring micro-peptide, may potentially be encoded within mitochondrial DNA, which is believed to exclusively reside within mitochondria. This suggests that Humanin might possess distinct attributes. Scholars have postulated that this micro-peptide might function as a cytoprotective agent, guarding cells against the intricate process of apoptosis, also recognized as programmed cell death. Perturbing the regular operations of Bcl2-associated X protein (Bax) could be pivotal in setting off this safeguarding mechanism. [i] The exploration of Humanin has encompassed comprehensive cardiac muscle, the retinal tissue of the eye, and the endothelial lining within blood vessels.

Mechanism of Action of Humanin Studies suggest that both Humanin and A42, acting as chemoattractants for monocytes and microglia activators, might likely engage the G protein-coupled receptor known as formylpeptide-like-1 (FPRL1). Interestingly, Humanin seems to hinder the accumulation of A42 within cells. Humanin's involvement in diverse cellular functions has been proposed, and certain inquiries even propose direct interactions with FPRL1, FPRL2 receptors, and the STAT signaling pathway. It appears that phagocytic cells respond to Humanin by expressing FPRL1 and FPRL2 receptors, whereas neurons might utilize alternative receptors. Humanin could potentially interact directly with A (of A42), possibly bypassing receptor-mediated routes to modify the aggregation structure of A. A fascinating speculation arises that Humanin might elicit varying impacts on insulin/IGF signaling in distinct tissues, fostering signaling in primary mouse neurons while potentially yielding different effects in the mouse heart. Current research speculates that the peptide could potentially obstruct downstream signaling, thereby inhibiting apoptosis by engaging crucial pro-apoptotic proteins such as BAX, tBID, and BimEL. These collective findings underline the multitude of intricate mechanisms through which Humanin exhibits protective potential, despite certain variations within the research literature (likely attributable to differences in cell types and experimental setups). [ii]

Humanin Peptide and its Potential on Nerve Cells Investigations in rodents propose that Humanin might possess anti-apoptotic attributes and other safeguards against programmed cell death. It could potentially safeguard neurons in instances of neurodegenerative disorders, where it might thwart cell demise prompted by the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques. [iii] Furthermore, studies indicate that Humanin might hinder NMDA-triggered excitotoxic neuronal death. [iv] Similar outcomes emerge when examining neuronal demise attributed to prion-related illnesses. [v] These findings hint at the prospect of Humanin impeding the progression of neurodegenerative ailments. Even at sublethal concentrations, it has been noted that "amyloidogenic peptides can induce prolonged activation of pro-apoptotic marker expression in cultured neurons." In the context of neurodegenerative disorders, these effects might amplify susceptibility to subsequent metabolic challenges, potentially resulting in sustained neuronal dysfunction. Should this be the case, interventions targeting neuronal caspase activation at an early disease stage could hold promise for conditions like Alzheimer's disease and prion-related disorders. Humanin is believed to safeguard neurons through two distinct mechanisms that prevent the initiation of the mitochondrial apoptotic pathway. The orchestrated process of normal cell death and recycling relies on a cascade of caspases activated by the Bcl-2 protein family, releasing proteins from the mitochondrial membrane. Despite its significance in various scenarios, such as viral invasions, its malfunction during disease states can induce erratic and widespread cell demise. It is hypothesized that Humanin may possibly bind to the Bcl-2 enhancer proteins Bid and tBid, curbing their activity and averting apoptosis. Research suggests that Humanin, secreted by astrocytes, might preserve connections between neurons in the hippocampus. Age-related memory decline and heightened vulnerability to neurodegenerative disorders in specific laboratory models might be linked to a decline in Humanin function, akin to various intrinsic regulatory systems.

Humanin Peptide and Cardioprotective Aspects Recent studies have shed light on Humanin's expression and protective potential within the vasculature, suggesting its presence in the inner lining of blood vessels. It might play a crucial role in shielding against the detrimental impacts of oxidized low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Particularly, research suggests that Humanin could deter the formation of free radicals induced by oxidative stress due to LDL oxidation. Studies propose that Humanin might reduce apoptosis and reactive oxygen species within the vasculature by as much as 50%. There's also speculation that Humanin levels might decline with age, and emerging data hints at the potential influence of specific disease states on these levels. In the context of cardiovascular disease, researchers in cardiology have long sought blood markers capable of quantifying mitochondrial activity. These biomarkers are pivotal for assessing tissue ischemia, disease progression, and the need for interventions. Russian studies indicate a proportional decline in Humanin levels with the severity of cardiovascular disease, suggesting their potential as promising indicators. For more informative content on these research compounds, intended solely for laboratory testing and not for human consumption, visit Core Peptides website.

