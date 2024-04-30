Lenny Kravitz Defends Wearing Leather Pants to Work Out at the Gym: 'I Just Don't Care'
Lenny Kravitz is well aware that his decision to rock leather pants and sunglasses at the gym caused a stir.
When asked about his viral video in a new interview roughly three weeks later, the singer admitted he "had no idea" it would become such a hot topic.
"Because I’m always working out in leather pants or jeans and boots and whatever — if I’m not doing cardio. If I’m doing cardio, obviously I’m going to wear sweats because I’m going to be sweating all over the place. But if I’m lifting weights, I don’t sweat so much," the dad-of-one, 59, explained.
"So, a lot of times I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere. And I just don’t care," the music star insisted. "I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going."
The "Fly Away" vocalist emphasized he doesn't wear certain apparel just "for effect."
"I didn’t do that to be like, ‘Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses,’" Kravitz spilled. "No, it’s just me walking in off the street."
The Hunger Games alum also responded to fitness buffs who criticized his workout routine.
"I know what I’m doing. And my trainer knows what he’s doing," he stated. "And I know my body and what my body does and what it can do and how it feels and it’s all good."
"I trained with elite athletes, I trained with football players, NFL and NBA stars. I trained with MLB stars, wrestlers, boxers. I’ve played with them all," he shared.
Kravitz also recalled a funny story of when he impressed a bunch of sports stars.
"I remember once pulling my tour bus up to the gym after getting off a leg of a tour, going to see my trainer Dodd Romero who is the guy in the video who I’ve been working with for 25-plus years," he shared, "and these big athletes saw me walking in and my trainer said ‘He’s gonna work out with us.’ And they all started laughing. Because I was wearing jeans and a belt and boots and whatever shirt I was wearing, and they were like, ‘We’re gonna work out with this little rock star dude?’ Like they were making fun of me."
"And I destroyed them," the musician boasted. "And they didn’t see it coming."
In the interview, which he did as promo for his Ray Ban eyewear collaboration, he also touched on his affinity for wearing sunglasses at night or indoors.
"I know there’s people that are like, ‘Oh, you’re you’re such an a------. You’re wearing sunglasses inside? It’s so rude.’ But no, that’s not where rudeness comes from," the Grammy winner pointed out.
"But I do take them off when I’m addressing certain people, or depending on what it is, I take them off and look people in the eye, of course. But it just depends," Kravitz elaborated. "Sometimes I’m just chilling in the corner and I don’t want to make eye contact, so I leave them on. Or it just complements my ensemble, whatever the reason may be."
Variety spoke to Kravitz.