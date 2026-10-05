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Hunter Biden Urged His Father to Quit Re-Election Campaign After Addiction Struggles: 'I Wanted My Dad Back'

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden said comments he wanted to keep his father's re-election bid going were 'BS.'

Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden is making it clear that he was not behind Joe Biden's decision to try to run for re-election in 2024. In fact, he wanted the opposite.

In a recent interview, 56-year-old Hunter revealed that he told his father he "wanted him back" while Joe set out to be reelected at age 81.

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Source: @HUNTERBIDEN / INSTAGRAM

Hunter Biden shared a clip of an interview where he admitted he urged his father not to run in 2024.

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Hunter Insists He Wasn't Some 'Machiavelli'

Photo of Hunter said he was not urging his father to keep running.
Source: MEGA

Hunter said he was not urging his father to keep running.

Hunter discussed his father's ill-fated 2024 campaign in a wide-ranging interview with YouTuber djvlad. Joe set out to defeat Donald Trump in 2024, but after a disastrous debate performance and flagging polls, faced intense pressure to step aside. Joe ultimately did, giving Vice President Kamala Harris a brief window to campaign before she ultimately lost the election.

Joe's son dismissed the perception that he was secretly urging his father to keep running despite signs he was not up to the task.

"Everybody sat around and said that I was some Machiavelli sitting in the White House saying 'No, you gotta keep running, you gotta keep doin' it.' What a bunch of b-------, Vlad!" he stated.

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Hunter Wanted His 'Dad Back'

Photo of Hunter said the presidency took his father away from his family.
Source: MEGA

Hunter said the presidency took his father away from his family.

Hunter told Joe that he wanted his father to give up being president and return to focusing on being his father.

"You know what I wanted? I wanted him back," he said. "I wanted him out. I told him as much. I said, 'Dad, I know it's the hardest thing in the world, but I want you. I want my Dad back.'"

Hunter also explained that the presidency had become a struggle for the tight-knit Biden family.

"First time in my life in which a job that he's had, and he's had really important jobs, ever took him away from us," he continued. "He was still more present than 90 percent of parents I know, but it took him away from me."

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'I Wanted It to Be Over'

Photo of Hunter said he thought his Dad could 'walk on water.'
Source: MEGA

Hunter said he thought his dad could 'walk on water.'

Hunter's comments came as he recalled the loud push by Democratic influencers urging Joe to step aside when it became clear he was going to lose in 2024 if he continued running.

"George Clooney was out there, the 'Pod Save America' guys, Jake f------ Tapper, all saying that I was inside the White House and I was telling my Dad he's gotta keep fighting and stay in... you know what I was saying to him? I was saying 'Dad, I promise you it's okay. They're gonna make it impossible on you, Dad. You have the nomination... I think you can still win dad. I do. I think you can walk on f------ water."

Hunter then paused as he choked up.

"Instead, I did the hardest thing in my life. I actually was thinking about me more than I was thinking about him when I said that. Because I wanted it to be over," he confessed.

Hunter's Media Tour Continues

Photo of Hunter has given multiple interviews in recent months.
Source: MEGA

Hunter has given multiple interviews in recent months.

Hunter's digression about his role in Joe's decision to continue campaigning or drop out came amidst a three-hour conversation in which he also discussed his addiction struggles, the current president, his late family members, and Joe's controversial decision to pardon him before leaving office in 2025.

The Biden son has been on an extended media tour where he's openly discussed numerous topics with interviewers of all political stripes, including a surprisingly chummy interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.

Meanwhile, his father is struggling with stage 4 prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones.

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