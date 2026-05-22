or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > hunter biden
OK LogoPolitics

'I Was a Crackhead': Hunter Biden Calls Himself a 'Degenerate Addict' in Wild Confession 

Photo of Hunter Biden.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens joked the only thing Hunter Biden's laptop revealed was that he was 'a crackhead.'

May 22 2026, Updated 2:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden, the 56-year-old son of former President Joe Biden, admitted to far-right podcaster Candace Owens that he was a "degenerate crackhead."

In the unlikely duo’s frank, wide-ranging conversation, Candace, who has become one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, noted that she had frequently used the label "crackhead" in the past, to which Hunter plainly replied, "The truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead.”

Owens subsequently apologized to him, stating she regretted participating in the public dehumanization he faced during his addiction.

Article continues below advertisement
Candace Owens,Hunter Biden
Source: @Candace Owens/youtube

'The truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead,' Hunter Biden confessed.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Hunter Biden made an unexpectedly friendly appearance on Candace Owens' podcast.

The former attorney has publicly documented a long-term struggle with addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol, particularly worsening after his brother, Beau, died in 2015.

He reported being sober since May 2019 following intervention by his now-wife, Melissa Cohen. His addiction led to legal issues, including a 2024 gun conviction.

President Trump and MAGA Republicans have aggressively targeted and demonized Hunter, using his overseas business dealings and personal struggles with addiction as central political weapons against his father, while blatantly ignoring similar and even worse actions by Trump’s own family.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Was a Degenerate Crack Addict'

Hunter Biden,Melissa Cohen
Source: MEGA

'I definitely thought you were on drugs while your father was in the White House,' Candace Owens confessed to Hunter Biden.

“I definitely thought you were on drugs while your father was in the White House. I don't know, but I think it might have just also been the timing of the laptop coming out, and then people just assuming that you were still on drugs. I don't know. That might have been why in our heads we thought that,” Owens said.

A candid Hunter replied, “I wrote a book which came out in April of 2021 in which I, uh, did something that very few people I think . . . similarly situated to me do in which I was 100 percent frank about the fact that not only was I an addict, not only was I alcoholic— I don't really see the distinction between the two: one, they're both drugs, but I was a crack addict. Like I was a degenerate crack addict. I've heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead.”

MORE ON:
hunter biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden's laptop became a major flashpoint ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The podcaster then discussed Hunter’s controversial laptop, which became a rallying cry and a trope for Trump and his MAGA supporters.

The laptop controversy centers on a MacBook Pro left by Hunter at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 that was never retrieved.

The laptop's contents — including emails detailing foreign business dealings, sexually explicit videos and photographs documenting drug use — became a major flashpoint ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden insisted cocaine found at the White House in 2023 was not his.

“First and foremost, your father won, right, and so people are angry they feel like the election's been stolen and that there was this entire collusion to cover a laptop. . . And then people start making you this focal point,” Owens said.

“I get it . . . You know what the laptop proved?” Hunter asked.

“That you were a crackhead,” Candace quipped.

Hunter agreed, adding, “There you go."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.