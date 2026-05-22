'I Was a Crackhead': Hunter Biden Calls Himself a 'Degenerate Addict' in Wild Confession 

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Hunter Biden, the 56-year-old son of former President Joe Biden, admitted to far-right podcaster Candace Owens that he was a "degenerate crackhead." In the unlikely duo’s frank, wide-ranging conversation, Candace, who has become one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, noted that she had frequently used the label "crackhead" in the past, to which Hunter plainly replied, "The truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead.” Owens subsequently apologized to him, stating she regretted participating in the public dehumanization he faced during his addiction.

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Source: @Candace Owens/youtube 'The truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead,' Hunter Biden confessed.

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Source: Candace Owens/YouTube Hunter Biden made an unexpectedly friendly appearance on Candace Owens' podcast.

The former attorney has publicly documented a long-term struggle with addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol, particularly worsening after his brother, Beau, died in 2015. He reported being sober since May 2019 following intervention by his now-wife, Melissa Cohen. His addiction led to legal issues, including a 2024 gun conviction. President Trump and MAGA Republicans have aggressively targeted and demonized Hunter, using his overseas business dealings and personal struggles with addiction as central political weapons against his father, while blatantly ignoring similar and even worse actions by Trump’s own family.

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'I Was a Degenerate Crack Addict'

Source: MEGA 'I definitely thought you were on drugs while your father was in the White House,' Candace Owens confessed to Hunter Biden.

“I definitely thought you were on drugs while your father was in the White House. I don't know, but I think it might have just also been the timing of the laptop coming out, and then people just assuming that you were still on drugs. I don't know. That might have been why in our heads we thought that,” Owens said. A candid Hunter replied, “I wrote a book which came out in April of 2021 in which I, uh, did something that very few people I think . . . similarly situated to me do in which I was 100 percent frank about the fact that not only was I an addict, not only was I alcoholic— I don't really see the distinction between the two: one, they're both drugs, but I was a crack addict. Like I was a degenerate crack addict. I've heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead.”

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden's laptop became a major flashpoint ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The podcaster then discussed Hunter’s controversial laptop, which became a rallying cry and a trope for Trump and his MAGA supporters. The laptop controversy centers on a MacBook Pro left by Hunter at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 that was never retrieved. The laptop's contents — including emails detailing foreign business dealings, sexually explicit videos and photographs documenting drug use — became a major flashpoint ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden insisted cocaine found at the White House in 2023 was not his.