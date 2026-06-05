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Hunter Biden Backs Wild Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory: 'He Didn't Hang Himself'

Photo of Hunter Biden and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden shared his take on a viral Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theory.

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June 5 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden is weighing in on a wild Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy.

The 56-year-old son of Joe Biden and his late wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, raised eyebrows after making a list of things most "Americans could agree on" via X on Friday, June 5.

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Hunter Biden Backed Wild Jeffrey Epstein Theory

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Photo of Hunter Biden claimed that Jeffrey Epstein didn't 'hang himself' in a new post via X.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden claimed that Jeffrey Epstein didn't 'hang himself' in a new post via X.

"Epstein didn't hang himself," he wrote. "The Trumps and Epstein were best friends for decades."

The former attorney compared Donald Trump and Epstein's relationship to characters from a children's TV show, adding, "It's like Bert trying to tell us Ernie was just an acquaintance in the same social scene on Sesame Street back in the day."

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Newly Revealed Jeffrey Epstein Testimony Was Released

Photo of A mysterious figure was captured in footage hours before Jeffrey Epstein's suicide.
Source: MEGA

A mysterious figure was captured in footage hours before Jeffrey Epstein's suicide.

Hunter's comments come as newly revealed testimony from a former correctional officer before the House Oversight committee in the Epstein case made headlines.

Tova Noel was questioned whether she was a mysterious orange-colored figure moving up a staircase at approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 9, 2019, one day before Epstein's death. The convicted s-- offender died on August 10, with his passing being ruled a suicide.

The mysterious figure marked the last time someone was seen approaching Epstein's cell the night of his death.

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Correctional Officer Confessed She Failed to Carry Out Job Duties

Photo of The former correctional officer admitted she failed to do her required checks and inmate rounds.
Source: MEGA

The former correctional officer admitted she failed to do her required checks and inmate rounds.

"To be very honest, I don't know what it is, who it is, because I never went back to the tier, and I was never carrying anything orange at all, and I never issued anything orange to anyone in the SHU — not just only Epstein, just anyone," Noel said, according to a transcript released by the House Oversight Committee obtained by a news outlet on Thursday, June 4.

Noel confessed that she failed to carry out her required officer duties that night, neglecting to perform inmate rounds and counts. Though she argued that Epstein's death would've still happened had checks been properly conducted.

Most Cameras Were Not Recording at the Time of Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Photo of Conspiracy theorists believe Jeffrey Epstein didn't commit suicide, but was murdered.
Source: MEGA

Conspiracy theorists believe Jeffrey Epstein didn't commit suicide, but was murdered.

A majority of the cameras in the Special Housing Unit – where Epstein was housed – were reportedly streaming but not recording due to a hard drive failure, per a 2023 report from the Department of Justice.

The revelations have only intensified speculation among conspiracy theorists that the disgraced financier was murdered.

"Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. He was murdered," Fraudster Mark Shapiro, who was in the same jail as Epstein at the time of his death, claimed in February. "There’s no way he could have killed himself."

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