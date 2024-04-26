President Joe Biden Contemplated Suicide After His First Wife and Infant Daughter Died in Car Crash

President Joe Biden got candid about wanting to take his own life after his first wife, Neilia Biden, and their infant daughter died in a car crash in 1972.

While talking to Howard Stern in a surprise interview on Friday, April 26, the 81-year-old shared how the accident changed his life forever.

“You don’t have to be crazy to commit suicide. If you’ve been to the top of the mountain, you think it’s never going to be there again,” Joe shared. “In just a brief moment, I thought about going to the Delaware Memorial [Bridge] and jump.”