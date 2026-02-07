Jeffrey Epstein's Former Inmate Alleges 'There's No Way' Pedophile Killed Himself While in Jail

Article continues below advertisement

A former inmate of Jeffrey Epstein claimed that the pedophile didn't commit suicide in jail while awaiting trial in August 2019. Fraudster Mark Shapiro was in the same jail — New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center — as the s-- offender at the time of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Jefrey Epstein's Former Inmate Believes He Didn't Commit Suicide

Source: @ELEV8podcast/YouTube Mark Shapiro shared his thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein's controversial death.

The businessman appeared on the "ELEV8" podcast recently and shared his thoughts on the financier's grim end. Shapiro was involved in a real estate scheme, where he was charged with swindling more than 250 people. He was pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020 and was released from his sentence. "Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. He was murdered," Shapiro professed. "There’s no way he could have killed himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's Death Has Been Debated for Years

Source: Department of Justice The pedophile allegedly hung himself while waiting sentencing in jail.

He added that he was several blocks away from Epstein's cell since they were housed on the same floor. However, they never crossed paths at the detention center. "To take a shower, you had to have your handcuffs. To get out of your cell, you had to have your handcuffs," he said. "You were in your cell for 23 hours a day. You were in a little pen for one hour a day for your recreation." Epstein not actually offing himself in jail has been a widely popular conspiracy theory in recent years. Even Colombo crime family mobster Michael Franzese alleged in the past that Epstein was murdered.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark, also doesn't believe the financier committed suicide.

"There’s just no way," Franzese adamantly declared in an interview with NewsNation’s Banfield last year. "There’s just no way to hang yourself. There’s nothing from the ceiling, there’s nothing from the – you'd have to be a [little person] and work really hard to try to hang yourself, and I don’t think you’re gonna accomplish it at that point." "I did eight years in prison, and I haven’t experienced cameras being broken, and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells. They walk in and they look in on you all the time," the mob boss added. "As a matter of fact, you know, sometimes it’s embarrassing to go to the toilet because they’re walking past you and looking in the cell constantly."

Mark Epstein Also Doesn't Think His Brother Hung Himself

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was held at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center during the time of his death.