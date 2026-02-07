Jeffrey Epstein's Former Inmate Alleges 'There's No Way' Pedophile Killed Himself While in Jail
Feb. 7 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
A former inmate of Jeffrey Epstein claimed that the pedophile didn't commit suicide in jail while awaiting trial in August 2019.
Fraudster Mark Shapiro was in the same jail — New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center — as the s-- offender at the time of his death.
The businessman appeared on the "ELEV8" podcast recently and shared his thoughts on the financier's grim end. Shapiro was involved in a real estate scheme, where he was charged with swindling more than 250 people. He was pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020 and was released from his sentence.
"Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself. He was murdered," Shapiro professed. "There’s no way he could have killed himself."
He added that he was several blocks away from Epstein's cell since they were housed on the same floor. However, they never crossed paths at the detention center.
"To take a shower, you had to have your handcuffs. To get out of your cell, you had to have your handcuffs," he said. "You were in your cell for 23 hours a day. You were in a little pen for one hour a day for your recreation."
Epstein not actually offing himself in jail has been a widely popular conspiracy theory in recent years. Even Colombo crime family mobster Michael Franzese alleged in the past that Epstein was murdered.
"There’s just no way," Franzese adamantly declared in an interview with NewsNation’s Banfield last year. "There’s just no way to hang yourself. There’s nothing from the ceiling, there’s nothing from the – you'd have to be a [little person] and work really hard to try to hang yourself, and I don’t think you’re gonna accomplish it at that point."
"I did eight years in prison, and I haven’t experienced cameras being broken, and a perfect storm of correctional officers not walking those cells. They walk in and they look in on you all the time," the mob boss added. "As a matter of fact, you know, sometimes it’s embarrassing to go to the toilet because they’re walking past you and looking in the cell constantly."
In December 2025, the DOJ shared — then quickly deleted — a video that appeared to show Epstein committing suicide.
The grainy clip featured a white-haired man that suspiciously looked like the pedophile wearing an orange jumpsuit while bent over on his knees and trying to choke himself beside his bed. But people on social media didn't seem to buy it at the time, alleging that the clip was computer-generated.
Epstein's brother, Mark, also doesn't believe the s-- trafficker died by his own hand. “And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?” Mark said earlier this year in an interview with NewsNation Now. He then stated how past investigations are simply a “cover-up.”
“Why the charade?" he asked. "Who are they trying to protect?”