'I’m Not Hunter Biden': Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out Against Comparison to 'Crackhead' Former First Son

In a post on social media platform X, Don Jr. rebutted the insinuation with pointed remarks, declaring: “The difference between me and Hunter Biden? I’ve been a businessman and serial investor my entire adult life. He became a ‘businessman’ after his dad got elected.”

Don Jr.'s rebuttal did not stop at mere comparisons. He criticized Hunter’s business practices, leveling accusations that mirrored earlier criticisms launched against Biden.

“He sat on foreign boards and was peddling influence to the highest bidder to change government policy,” Don Jr. stated in his post, positioning himself as a businessman operating independently from government influence. He concluded, “Oh, and he’s also a felon crackhead and I’m not. Thanks for playing, guys!”