'I’m Not Hunter Biden': Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out Against Comparison to 'Crackhead' Former First Son
Donald Trump Jr. has unleashed a fiery backlash against comparisons made between him and Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden.
His response comes after a recent article drew parallels between the two in light of their respective business dealings linked to their powerful fathers.
In a post on social media platform X, Don Jr. rebutted the insinuation with pointed remarks, declaring: “The difference between me and Hunter Biden? I’ve been a businessman and serial investor my entire adult life. He became a ‘businessman’ after his dad got elected.”
Don Jr.'s rebuttal did not stop at mere comparisons. He criticized Hunter’s business practices, leveling accusations that mirrored earlier criticisms launched against Biden.
“He sat on foreign boards and was peddling influence to the highest bidder to change government policy,” Don Jr. stated in his post, positioning himself as a businessman operating independently from government influence. He concluded, “Oh, and he’s also a felon crackhead and I’m not. Thanks for playing, guys!”
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
- 'They Have No Shame': Hunter Biden Publicly Defies Subpoena to Testify Privately and Criticizes House Republicans
- 'Too Old For This Sh*t': Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Wild Video Mocking Joe Biden, Social Media Demands An 'Intervention'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The article titled, “Don Jr. Is the New Hunter Biden,” raised eyebrows by questioning Trump Jr.'s recent venture into the investment community.
The first son joined the small venture capital firm 1789 Capital shortly after his father, Donald Trump Sr., secured his position as president in November 2024. At the time of his joining, 1789 Capital had raised less than $200 million and was primarily focusing on media investments. In a striking turn of events, the firm’s portfolio boomed shortly after the election. Within months, 1789 Capital raised over $500 million with aggressive goals to reach $1 billion by mid-2025, and a staggering $3 billion next year.
The firm has notably shifted its focus towards investments in prominent defense contractors, including notable names like Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI, the latter securing a $5.9 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force.
Amid the backlash, a Trump spokesperson dismissed the comparisons as “laughable,” accusing Hunter Biden of leveraging his family name for personal gain.
“What they’re doing is selling access to the president via the back door,” a Trump associate contended, raising eyebrows at the ethical implications of both sons' business strategies. Critics have drawn attention to a new, invite-only club launched by 1789 Capital called the Executive Branch. Located in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood, the club will reportedly charge guests $500,000 a year, promising exclusive access to top insiders from the Trump administration.
This has sparked criticism among those who assert that Don Jr. is engaging in similar underhanded tactics that they accuse Hunter of employing. “If Hunter Biden had opened this club while Joe Biden was president, the Republicans would be screaming not just for his head but for a complete and total dismemberment of his body. It’s beyond hypocritical,” stated a Trump insider, emphasizing the political double standards at play.