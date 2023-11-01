'I Have No Understanding': Donald Trump Jr. Attempts to Distance Himself From His Father's Business Finances During Fraud Trial Testimony

OK Magazine
donald trump jr accused of being on drugs after slurring his words
Source: MEGA
Nov. 1 2023, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, testified on Wednesday, November 1, in a civil fraud trial accusing his father and their family businesses of inflating asset values.

The trial, taking place in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that the Trump Organization misled lenders and insurers by inflating their assets.

sam asghari britney spears donald trump jr bully
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. testified at the New York civil fraud trial.

Donald Jr., who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and a co-defendant in the case, appeared in court wearing a blue suit and pink tie.

He stated that he had "little involvement" in the financial practices at the center of the trial.

The former first son also said he was not familiar with accounting standards codification and whether or not it applied to the statements of financial condition he signed off on. The judge then asked him if he had any understanding of it, to which he said, "I have no understanding" as he laughed.

Don Jr.'s testimony could continue into Thursday.

donald trump tells his supporters to do whatever it takes to help him win
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is flooded with comments about the 45-year-old's testimony and how "incompetently ran" the Trump Organization was.

One user shared, "So Donald Trump Jr.'s defense is he's an imbecile. This may work 🤔."

Another posted, "So, Donald Trump Jr. went to Penn and got a degree in Economics from Wharton. Today, he testified that he didn't understand general accounting principles. I'm beginning to think Ivy League schools aren't that great."

A third user joked, "Donald Trump Jr. pleads ignorance. I actually believe him on that. I doubt he knows the difference between a cow and a triangle."

donald trump jr jpg
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. spoke with Eric Bolling about his father's ongoing fraud trial.

This trial has been marked by intense exchanges between lawyers and witnesses, as well as heated arguments over the admissibility of evidence.

The lawsuit, brought by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James, accuses Donald, his two adult sons and their family businesses of inflating their assets by billions of dollars in order to secure better loan terms.

This is just one of the many legal troubles that Donald is currently facing as he campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. Despite these legal challenges, Donald holds a commanding lead over his rivals for the Republican nomination, according to opinion polls.

In addition to this civil fraud trial, Donald also faces four separate criminal prosecutions, including cases in Washington and Georgia related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Donald has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly accused James and Judge Arthur Engoron of political bias.

Before the trial began, Judge Engoron found that Donald fraudulently inflated his net worth and ordered the dissolution of companies that hold his real estate assets, including Trump Tower in Manhattan. However, this ruling is currently on hold as Donald appeals.

The trial is primarily focused on determining the damages. James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Donald and his two adult sons from running businesses in New York, in addition to a five-year ban on commercial real estate activities for Donald and the Trump Organization.

The trial continues, and further testimonies, including those from Eric and Ivanka Trump, are expected to take place in just a matter of days.

