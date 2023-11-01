'I Have No Understanding': Donald Trump Jr. Attempts to Distance Himself From His Father's Business Finances During Fraud Trial Testimony

Donald Jr., who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization and a co-defendant in the case, appeared in court wearing a blue suit and pink tie.

He stated that he had "little involvement" in the financial practices at the center of the trial.

The former first son also said he was not familiar with accounting standards codification and whether or not it applied to the statements of financial condition he signed off on. The judge then asked him if he had any understanding of it, to which he said, "I have no understanding" as he laughed.

Don Jr.'s testimony could continue into Thursday.