'Gross': Donald Trump Jr. Accused of Doing Drugs at SpaceX Launch — Watch
Does Donald Trump Jr. have an unsavory habit?
On Tuesday, November 19, the eldest son of the president-elect, 46, was accused of doing drugs after an incriminating video went viral.
“What happened here with Don Jr. at the SpaceX launch today,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said beside footage of the famous offspring at the event alongside SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
In the footage, the father-of-five appeared to put his hand into his pocket and then stick his finger in his gums.
In response to the clip, many alleged that Don Jr. could have been doing cocaine.
“Not beating the allegations,” one user penned, while another added, “Wow! Gross!”
A third stated, “If you can’t even enjoy a f------ rocket launch without it… yikes,” as a fourth quipped, “Isn't that illegal? Deport him now!”
One more joked, “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.”
Despite many thinking the worst of Don Jr., some pointed out how the speculation is over the top.
“You people are amazing. Have you never had food on your teeth? Your desperation is showing,” someone shared.
Don Jr.’s attendance at Musk’s big launch came after Donald Trump appointed him as co-lead of “Department of Government Efficiency.” The businessman recently discussed how he helped his father choose his new cabinet.
On a November episode of Fox News' Fox & Friends, Don Jr. said, "I’m going to be heavily involved in the transition. I want to make sure now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president’s message, the people who don’t think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States."
He added, "I want to make sure that those people are in his cabinet. I want to make sure that those people are in this administration."
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins recently shared her thoughts on the Trump administration’s road to appointing cabinet members.
“Staffing was one of Trump’s biggest regrets in his first term, and he has vowed to get it right this time, which for him means hiring people who are more loyal to him and less likely to push back," she said.
"Apparently, there are many people eager to meet that requirement,” Collins explained. “Mar-a-Lago has basically been brimming for the last two days, I’m told, with two kinds of people: those angling for a job and those who are trying to influence Trump into hiring their picks.”