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Hunter Biden Hints at Other Republican Politicians in the 'Closeted Gay Mafia' After Wild Claim About Lindsey Graham's Sexuality

hunter biden, lindsey graham
Source: @thedonlemonshow/youtube;mega

Hunter Biden claimed there's a 'gay mafia' in Washington, D.C.

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July 23 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden is continuing to stir the pot after his bombshell claim that numerous male Republican politicians in Washington, D.C. — including the late Lindsey Grahamare secretly gay.

The former first son was asked about his claim while on the Wednesday, July 22, episode of "The Don Lemon Show."

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Don Lemon Asks Hunter Biden to Out Other Republicans

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photo of Don Lemon begged Hunter Biden to name more Republicans who are allegedly secretly gay.
Source: @thedonlemonshow/youtube

Don Lemon begged Hunter Biden to name more Republicans who are allegedly secretly gay.

"Can we just gossip a little bit? Were there stories about him and call boys and hookers?" Don Lemon questioned of Graham, who died on July 11.

"No, no no. Just enough people have been around... It was kind of like, accepted," Biden explained.

"Who else?" the ex-CNN star eagerly asked, to which Biden humorously replied, "I'm already in enough lawsuits, Don."

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'You Know as Well as I Do!'

Source: @reggiebblue/x;@thedonlemonshow/youtube

Hunter Biden refused to spill the tea, noting he didn't want to get sued.

"Allegedly, who else?" Lemon persisted, to which Biden said, "I'm not gonna do this."

"Can you give me initials?" Lemon asked as they both started laughing.

"You know as well as I do! I mean, are you asking me if Josh Hawley is gay? Are you asking me if Stephen Miller is gay?" the artist expressed.

"Yes!" the journalist quipped.

"I don't know. I really don't know," Hunter said.

"Are you asking me if Speaker [Mike] Johnson is gay? Personally, I don't know," Biden continued.

"Give me another minute and I can come up with six more names," Biden added as they laughed.

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photo of Hunter Biden appeared to hint at other politicians' sexuality.
Source: @thedonlemonshow/youtube

Hunter Biden appeared to hint at other politicians' sexuality.

Biden's original comment came on a recent episode of Jennifer Welch's "I've Had It" podcast.

"Look, before when I would say this and I would joke around and everybody kind of laughs about it... but I know for certain and I'm not kidding now, is that there is — and everybody in D.C. knows this," he prefaced before his shocking declaration. "I mean, I lived there for 20 years. My dad was a senator, vice president, president, all my whole life for 54 years of my life."

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Hunter Biden Dishes on 'Closeted Gay Mafia'

photo of Hunter Biden claimed there's a 'closeted gay mafia' in Washington, D.C.
Source: @thedonlemonshow/youtube

Hunter Biden claimed there's a 'closeted gay mafia' in Washington, D.C.

"Everybody knows there is like this closeted gay mafia, largely Republican, that exists in Washington, D.C., and everybody knows every single one of them who's gay," he insisted.

"I believe that internal conflict creates so much vitriol inside a person, that they take it out on the rest of the world and they do," he said. "So what they do is their whole lives they've been closeted. And so you have this like black ball inside yourself, this blackened heart by the fact that you can't be who you want to be. And so you take it out on everybody else."

"And these men, largely men, have done exactly that," he noted. "There are — everybody knows who they are. Everybody."

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'Everybody Knew' Lindsey Graham Was Gay, Says Hunter Biden

photo of The former first son insisted 'everybody knew' Lindsey Graham 'was gay.'
Source: mega

The former first son insisted 'everybody knew' Lindsey Graham 'was gay.'

"By the way, for Lindsey Graham, everybody knows that Lindsey Graham was gay," added Biden. "I liked Lindsey Graham when I was a kid, but everybody knew that he was gay."

Biden clarified that "the only reason" Graham's alleged sexuality is "relevant is because of the fact that they seem to do everything that they possibly can to take out their inability to know and live their true life on everybody else."

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