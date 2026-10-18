Hunter Biden Reminisces About His 2019 Wedding as He Shades Donald Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas Ceremony: Didn't Need 'a Russian Oligarch' to Fund It

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Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Tied the Knot in West Hollywood

Source: @hunterbiden/Instagram Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen exchanged vows in May 2019.

The disbarred former lawyer, 56, took to his social media on Saturday, October 17, to reminisce about his wedding, which took place in Los Angeles, Calif. "Don Jr needed a Russian oligarch, two islands, and a fireworks show," he captioned a series of images from his special day. "I got married on the rooftop of an apartment building in West Hollywood. It was so much cooler."

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Source: @hunterbiden/Instagram Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen married after knowing each other for just a few days.

In one photo, Hunter — who is the son of ex-president Joe Biden — donned jeans and a long-sleeved white button-down while he posed with Melissa, 40. The bride sported a white wedding gown that featured cutouts on the stomach and had a long leg slit. Another snapshot had the lovebirds sharing a cute kiss on the rooftop in front of a sunny backdrop.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson married in May 2026.

Melissa and Hunter tied the knot in May 2019 after knowing each other for only a few days. The artist was previously married to Kathleen Buhle, with whom he shares three children. The couple separated in 2017. He also dated his late brother Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Olivere, from 2016 until 2019. Hunter opened up about his wife after their wedding, telling ABC News at the time: "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day." The pair crossed paths through a mutual friend and even got matching tattoos shortly after meeting.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Took Place in May

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding featured colorful fireworks.