Hunter Biden Reminisces About His 2019 Wedding as He Shades Donald Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas Ceremony: Didn't Need 'a Russian Oligarch' to Fund It
Oct. 18 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden looked back on his 2019 wedding to South Africa native Melissa Cohen on social media — while also throwing some subtle shade at Donald Trump Jr.'s recent nuptials.
Donald Jr. — who is the son of president Donald Trump — married socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas back in May.
Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Tied the Knot in West Hollywood
The disbarred former lawyer, 56, took to his social media on Saturday, October 17, to reminisce about his wedding, which took place in Los Angeles, Calif.
"Don Jr needed a Russian oligarch, two islands, and a fireworks show," he captioned a series of images from his special day. "I got married on the rooftop of an apartment building in West Hollywood. It was so much cooler."
In one photo, Hunter — who is the son of ex-president Joe Biden — donned jeans and a long-sleeved white button-down while he posed with Melissa, 40.
The bride sported a white wedding gown that featured cutouts on the stomach and had a long leg slit.
Another snapshot had the lovebirds sharing a cute kiss on the rooftop in front of a sunny backdrop.
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Melissa and Hunter tied the knot in May 2019 after knowing each other for only a few days.
The artist was previously married to Kathleen Buhle, with whom he shares three children. The couple separated in 2017. He also dated his late brother Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Olivere, from 2016 until 2019.
Hunter opened up about his wife after their wedding, telling ABC News at the time: "I instantly fell in love with her. And then I've fallen in love with her more every day."
The pair crossed paths through a mutual friend and even got matching tattoos shortly after meeting.
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Took Place in May
Donald Jr., 48, and Bettina's wedding was reportedly funded by Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch who has close ties to Vladimir Putin.
According to ProPublica, Umar "footed the bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses."
He also covered other marital extravaganzas, including a colorful fireworks show. While it's unclear why Umar helped pay for Donald Jr.’s wedding, the men reportedly only met recently.
“Umar is a personal friend of Don,” the businessman's spokesperson told the outlet last month, adding that Umar is “not someone he has a business relationship with” as the pair "met through a mutual friend in the hunting world."