Everything to Know About Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Following Postponement Rumors: Date, Venue Plans, Bridal Shower and More
May 30 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
When Did Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Begin Planning Their Wedding?
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson will head down the aisle soon.
The couple's engagement was confirmed by President Donald Trump at a White House holiday party in December 2025, according to a video shared by Laura Loomer on X.
"I'm not usually at a loss for words, because I'm usually doing the ranting and raving really well," the POTUS said of his eldest son's engagement. "I want to thank Bettina for that one word: 'Yes.'"
One week later, a source claimed Don Jr. and Bettina were "already wedding planning."
"Bettina is so happy she's engaged to Don, and they're already starting to plan the wedding," the tipster told a news outlet in an interview published on December 22, 2025. "She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids' lives and is such a good dad."
Has Bettina Anderson Already Held a Bridal Shower?
Four months after the engagement announcement, OK! learned The Paradise Fund co-founder celebrated a lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago on April 12. The event was reportedly attended by close family members and friends, including Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump.
Bettina confirmed the festivity on Instagram, writing, "Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was. To be surrounded by so many women I love and admire, and feel so grateful to have in my corner, meant more than I can say 🥹 Thank you to my INCREDIBLE hostesses, Audrey, Amy, and Yaz, for creating such a thoughtful, elegant, and love-filled day…I'm still floating! 🤍 @donaldjtrumpjr I cannot wait to marry you!"
Where Are Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Expected to Marry?
Don Jr. and Bettina have not yet confirmed where they plan to hold their big day, but a Palm Beach source said a White House wedding — particularly at the ballroom in the planned new East Wing for the White House — is one of the options.
"This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," the source said. "This is a consideration."
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Already 'Wedding Planning' 1 Week After Announcing Engagement, Reveals Source: 'They Want the President to Be There'
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson to Get Married on Memorial Day Weekend: Source
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson Celebrates Bridal Shower at Mar-a-Lago
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When Is Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Date?
Although they have already begun planning the ceremony, no official wedding date has been confirmed as of press time.
Did Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Postpone Their Wedding Plans?
On May 2, a news outlet reported the couple had a date night on May 1 after "postponing their wedding." An insider previously claimed they decided to put their wedding plans on hold until "timing is right politically," specifically due to the war in Iran.
"They're very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn't be well-received," the source claimed. "Especially after the state dinner for King Charles — it would be too much pomp and circumstance."
The source added, "Don was fully supportive of the bridal shower and the bachelorette party — he wants everyone to know he adores her and that they plan to get married. But they want to make sure the timing is right politically before actually setting a date."
Responding to the article, Don Jr. wrote on X, "News to me."
What Kind of Marriage Do Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Want?
A Palm Beach source said Bettina wants a "traditional marriage" where she "lets him take the lead, and she does what is right."
"They have fun together. They enjoy the fanfare yet like to get away from it," the insider told People. "Don especially can do without all the social stuff, but she knows how to wrap herself in it and do the right thing."
"Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America's current royalty, she will do it well," a social source noted. "She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please. She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic."