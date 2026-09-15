Hunter Biden Mocks Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian-Funded Wedding, Declares His Own Nuptials 'on the Rooftop of an Apartment' Were 'Much Cooler'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden mocked Donald Trump Jr.’s scandal-plagued luxury Bahamas wedding, remarking that his own ceremony was "so much cooler."
Biden posted a photo with his wife, Melissa Cohen, and noted, "Don Jr. needed a Russian oligarch, two islands, and a fireworks show. I got married on the rooftop of an apartment building in West Hollywood. It was so much cooler.”
The comment followed investigative reports by ProPublica revealing Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev bankrolled parts of Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding festivities in the Bahamas.
Trump Jr. and his wife acknowledged that Kremlev — an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — hosted post-wedding celebrations as a gift, stating they were grateful for the generosity.
According to records and interviews, the oligarch footed the bill for "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in wedding-related expenses.
Kremlev paid a $100,000-per-night bill to rent a second ultra-exclusive private island in the Bahamas, where wedding guests slept and the reception was held.
Inside the Bahamas Wedding
He dropped $70,000 on a fireworks display launched from a barge over the sea.
The wedding was intended to be an intimate, 50-person affair. However, Kremlev secured an invite and attended with a large entourage.
Other attendees reportedly grew puzzled by Kremlev — an imposing man who speaks limited English — and his group, who mostly stood to themselves, speaking Russian. Kremlev's presence was eventually confirmed via a cropped photo shared on Instagram by a friend of the bride.
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding to Bettina Anderson Largely Funded by Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev — Who Has Close Ties to Putin: Report
- Bikini-Clad Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Curves While Paddleboarding With Niece Kai During Don Jr.'s Lavish Wedding Weekend in the Bahamas: Photos
- Ivanka Trump Raises Eyebrows After Omitting Newlyweds Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson From Photo Dump of Couple's Wedding Weekend
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Bettina Anderson Speaks Out
Former FBI and intelligence officials have publicly raised counterintelligence concerns. They note that a member of Putin's inner circle financing the lifestyle of the U.S. president's eldest son gives the first family extraordinary foreign access.
Anderson clarified that the actual wedding ceremony on May 22 was strictly family and framed the island parties as a post-wedding "gift.”
“Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding... It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where...,” she posted on Instagram.
ProPublica reported that Kremlev’s personal team actually helped plan all of the weekend festivities.
Kremlev heads the International Boxing Association (IBA), a sports organization heavily financed by the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
He is an outspoken Putin ally. Just a month before the wedding, Putin personally bestowed Russia's "Order of Friendship" upon Kremlev.
The money used to pay for the Bahamas trip reportedly came from an IBA-affiliated entity based in Dubai that the boxing association utilizes for international transactions.
While President Donald Trump didn’t attend his son’s wedding, he downplayed the Russian funding to NBC as “no big deal.”