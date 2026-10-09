Politics Hunter Biden Slams Republicans for Using His Addiction to Frame Joe Biden as 'Weak' While Praising Dad's Unconditional Support Source: MEGA Joe Biden left his son Hunter an emotional voicemail at the height of his drug addiction. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 9 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a recent appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Hunter Biden discussed his father Joe Biden's unconditional support, including how conservative media and political opponents used an emotional 2 a.m. voicemail to frame him as "weak" and how that backfired spectacularly. The 56-year-old spoke extensively about an emotional voicemail his father left him during the height of his drug addiction. Hunter noted that while political opponents attempted to weaponize the audio, it ultimately backfired.

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Hunter Biden Claims Republicans Framed Joe Biden as 'Weak'

Source: MEGA 'I just don't know what to do,' Joe Biden expressed to his son.

In the voicemail, the former president said, "Honey, I just don't know what to do... I love you more than the world; I'll do anything. Just tell me what to do.” Hunter targeted media figures like Fox News host Sean Hannity, who played the audio repeatedly. According to Hunter, conservative critics framed the message as a symbol of a "weak man with the weak son" and an example of a father enabling his child. Hunter explained that trying to paint his father as "weak" had the opposite effect on the public.

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'It Had the Exact Opposite Impact'

Source: MEGA Joe Biden remained a supporter of his son Hunter throughout his drug addiction and sobriety journey.

Instead of seeing political weakness, most people saw a deeply relatable, loving father desperately trying to save his son from addiction. “I mean the things that they wanted [to] show, Joe Biden as kind of the weak man with the weak son who's suffered from addiction, and it had the exact opposite impact,” Hunter said. He compared it to the 2020 presidential debate, when Donald Trump attacked his sobriety, allowing Joe Biden to publicly state how proud he was of his son's healing journey.

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Source: MEGA Joe Biden defended his son Hunter after Donald Trump called out his addiction during the 2020 presidential debate.

“It was like when Donald Trump, on that uh that first debate in 2020, when he turns to and he goes, ‘Your son, Hunter, is a drug addict,’ you know, and my dad said, ‘I'm proud of my son. My son is in recovery. I'm proud of him.’ And you realize that of the 75 million people who were watching that debate, every single one of them knows someone they care about and respect and love, or want to have back in their life, who has suffered in some way from addiction, including the talking heads who were speaking negatively.”

Hunter Biden Praises Dad's Strength Amid 'Heartache'

Source: MEGA 'For my entire life, I've looked up to my dad in awe,' said Hunter Biden.