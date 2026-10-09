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Hunter Biden Slams Republicans for Using His Addiction to Frame Joe Biden as 'Weak' While Praising Dad's Unconditional Support

Hunter Biden,Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden left his son Hunter an emotional voicemail at the height of his drug addiction.

Oct. 9 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

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During a recent appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Hunter Biden discussed his father Joe Biden's unconditional support, including how conservative media and political opponents used an emotional 2 a.m. voicemail to frame him as "weak" and how that backfired spectacularly.

The 56-year-old spoke extensively about an emotional voicemail his father left him during the height of his drug addiction.

Hunter noted that while political opponents attempted to weaponize the audio, it ultimately backfired.

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Hunter Biden Claims Republicans Framed Joe Biden as 'Weak'

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Joe Biden',Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

'I just don't know what to do,' Joe Biden expressed to his son.

In the voicemail, the former president said, "Honey, I just don't know what to do... I love you more than the world; I'll do anything. Just tell me what to do.”

Hunter targeted media figures like Fox News host Sean Hannity, who played the audio repeatedly.

According to Hunter, conservative critics framed the message as a symbol of a "weak man with the weak son" and an example of a father enabling his child.

Hunter explained that trying to paint his father as "weak" had the opposite effect on the public.

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'It Had the Exact Opposite Impact'

Hunter Biden,Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden remained a supporter of his son Hunter throughout his drug addiction and sobriety journey.

Instead of seeing political weakness, most people saw a deeply relatable, loving father desperately trying to save his son from addiction.

“I mean the things that they wanted [to] show, Joe Biden as kind of the weak man with the weak son who's suffered from addiction, and it had the exact opposite impact,” Hunter said.

He compared it to the 2020 presidential debate, when Donald Trump attacked his sobriety, allowing Joe Biden to publicly state how proud he was of his son's healing journey.

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Image of Joe Biden defended his son Hunter after Donald Trump called out his addiction during the 2020 presidential debate.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden defended his son Hunter after Donald Trump called out his addiction during the 2020 presidential debate.

“It was like when Donald Trump, on that uh that first debate in 2020, when he turns to and he goes, ‘Your son, Hunter, is a drug addict,’ you know, and my dad said, ‘I'm proud of my son. My son is in recovery. I'm proud of him.’ And you realize that of the 75 million people who were watching that debate, every single one of them knows someone they care about and respect and love, or want to have back in their life, who has suffered in some way from addiction, including the talking heads who were speaking negatively.”

Hunter Biden Praises Dad's Strength Amid 'Heartache'

Hunter Biden
Source: MEGA

'For my entire life, I've looked up to my dad in awe,' said Hunter Biden.

In discussing his father's ability to endure great personal tragedy and public pressure, Hunter said, “For my entire life, I've looked up to my dad in awe. How could he suffer so much heartache and yet give so much of whatever remained of his heart to others? Not only in the policies he passed, but in the individual lives he's touched. Over a lifetime I have witnessed him absorb the pain of countless everyday Americans... That unconditional love has been his North Star as a President, and as a parent.”

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