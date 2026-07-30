Hunter Biden Torches Donald Trump's Family in Furious Rant, Says He Wants Their Names Remembered in 'Ignominy'

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Hunter Biden didn’t hold back while torching Donald Trump’s entire family in an expletive-filled rant. "F--- him. F--- his sons. F--- his daughter. I mean it, all of them, the whole family, down to the grandchildren," Biden, 56, declared during an appearance on Barstool's "Macrodosing" podcast on Thursday, July 30. "I hope for the rest of time that I am on this Earth, that their names live in ignominy."

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Hunter Biden Slammed the Trump Family in New Interview

Source: Macrodosing Podcast/YouTube Hunter Biden blasted how the Trump treated his family.

The son of Joe Biden continued, "What would you expect me to say about a man who treats my father that way, publicly? What would you expect me to say about a man that treats my mother this way? That treats my sister that way?" Hunter was alluding to the Trump family's alleged involvement in the theft of his sister Ashley Biden's diary before the 2020 election.

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Ashley Biden's Diary Was Allegedly Stolen

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden alluded that the Trump family was involved with his sister Ashley Biden's stolen diary.

The diary, which contained deeply personal words about her recovery from addiction, was stolen from a rental home in Florida and allegedly shopped to Donald's reelection campaign. Though it remains unclear who viewed the diary, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly showed no interest and said whoever had it should report it to the FBI, per The New York Times. "I’m not running for anything. So I can say whatever the f--- I want," Hunter concluded.

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Hunter Biden on What He Would Tell Donald Trump

Source: Vlad TV/YouTube Hunter Biden said he would tell Donald Trump to 'f---' himself if he could.

Hunter is no stranger to unleashing on the POTUS. Earlier this month, he was asked what he would say to the president's face if he were given the chance. "I would tell him to go f--- his f------ self, that's what I would tell him," he bluntly responded in an interview with "Vlad TV" on July 15. "And please leave."

Hunter Biden Claimed Donald Trump Has Tortured Him for a Decade

Source: MEGA Hunter Biden claimed Donald Trump 'tried to torture' him for ten years.