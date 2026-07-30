Hunter Biden Torches Donald Trump's Family in Furious Rant, Says He Wants Their Names Remembered in 'Ignominy'
July 30 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden didn’t hold back while torching Donald Trump’s entire family in an expletive-filled rant.
"F--- him. F--- his sons. F--- his daughter. I mean it, all of them, the whole family, down to the grandchildren," Biden, 56, declared during an appearance on Barstool's "Macrodosing" podcast on Thursday, July 30. "I hope for the rest of time that I am on this Earth, that their names live in ignominy."
Hunter Biden Slammed the Trump Family in New Interview
The son of Joe Biden continued, "What would you expect me to say about a man who treats my father that way, publicly? What would you expect me to say about a man that treats my mother this way? That treats my sister that way?"
Hunter was alluding to the Trump family's alleged involvement in the theft of his sister Ashley Biden's diary before the 2020 election.
Ashley Biden's Diary Was Allegedly Stolen
The diary, which contained deeply personal words about her recovery from addiction, was stolen from a rental home in Florida and allegedly shopped to Donald's reelection campaign.
Though it remains unclear who viewed the diary, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly showed no interest and said whoever had it should report it to the FBI, per The New York Times.
"I’m not running for anything. So I can say whatever the f--- I want," Hunter concluded.
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Hunter Biden on What He Would Tell Donald Trump
Hunter is no stranger to unleashing on the POTUS. Earlier this month, he was asked what he would say to the president's face if he were given the chance.
"I would tell him to go f--- his f------ self, that's what I would tell him," he bluntly responded in an interview with "Vlad TV" on July 15. "And please leave."
Hunter Biden Claimed Donald Trump Has Tortured Him for a Decade
While the former first son said he would remain "civil" with Donald because he's the president, he felt the businessman did not deserve any pleasantries.
"This man has tried to torture me for f------ ten years," he continued. "The s--- that he says about my dad, his obsession with tormenting my dad. Hanging a picture of an autopen on the colonnade. Demeaning him and all the things he said about him."
He continued, "And [to] anyone who would expect me to do anything outside of [that] which I would never do, which is physical violence against that person, what the f--- kind of man would I be if I didn’t tell him to go f--- himself? What kind of man would I be?"