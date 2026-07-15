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Hunter Biden Unleashes on Donald Trump in Curse-Filled Rant, Claims President 'Tormented' Him and Dad Joe Biden for a Decade: Watch

Hunter Biden, donald trump, joe biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden exploded on Donald Trump in a new interview.

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July 15 2026, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

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Hunter Biden unleashed on Donald Trump when he sat down for an interview on "Vlad TV."

During their chat, host DJ Vlad asked the first son what he would say to the president's face if given the chance.

"I would tell him to go f--- his f------ self, that's what I would tell him," Biden bluntly responded. "And please leave."

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Hunter Biden Thinks Donald Trump Is 'Obsessed' With Joe Biden

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Photo of Hunter Biden would tell Donald Trump 'to go f--- himself' if they were face to face.
Source: @vladtv/youtube

Hunter Biden would tell Donald Trump 'to go f--- himself' if they were face to face.

While the former first son acknowledged he could just be "civil" with Trump since he's the president, he doesn't feel the POTUS has warranted any niceties.

"This man has tried to torture me for f------ ten years," he continued. "The s--- that he says about my dad [Joe Biden], his obsession with tormenting my dad. Hanging a picture of an autopen on the colonnade. Demeaning him and all the things he said about him."

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photo of Hunter Biden slammed the POTUS for 'tormenting' him and dad Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden slammed the POTUS for 'tormenting' him and dad Joe Biden.

"And [to] anyone who would expect me to do anything outside of [that] which I would never do, which is physical violence against that person, what the f--- kind of man would I be if I didn’t tell him to go f--- himself?" he asked. "What kind of man would I be?"

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Hunter Biden Wants to Fight Donald Trump Jr.

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The former first son shamed Donald Trump for 'demeaning' Joe Biden.

Hunter then turned his sights to one of the president's sons.

"And I have said, to all of you UFC fans, I'm a UFC fan, too. I've challenged Don [Trump] Jr. to a f------ cage match three times now — never heard back from him," he noted.

"That's how I'm gonna pay all my debt!" Hunter quipped.

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photo of Hunter Biden has repeatedly challenged Donald Trump Jr. to a cage match.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden has repeatedly challenged Donald Trump Jr. to a cage match.

As Hunter mentioned, the president has often shaded Joe's cognitive abilities and physical well-being.

He also pushed the autopen conspiracy, in which Donald and his allies questioned who was authorizing certain presidential actions, claiming the administration was using the autopen to make it seem Joe was signing off on things when he wasn't.

Though an investigation found no evidence of any unlawful activity, when Donald took over the Oval Office for his second term, he replaced Joe's photo on the Presidential Walk of Fame with an image of an autopen.

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Melania Trump Threatens to Sue Hunter Biden

photo of Hunter Biden is facing a legal threat from Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden is facing a legal threat from Melania Trump.

The Trumps have also scrutinized Hunter for several different reasons.

Most recently, Melania Trump's lawyers threatened a $1 billion lawsuit against Hunter after he claimed in an interview that someone told him Melania met her husband through late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawyers called his statements "false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory."

Don Jr. and Eric Trump have also poked fun at Hunter's artwork and drug abuse.

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