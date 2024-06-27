Hunter McGrady Doesn't Want Her Daughter to Grow Up 'Not Feeling Represented or Seen': 'I Want to Leave This Place Better Than I Found It'
Hunter McGrady has made a name for herself in the modeling world, and she hopes to continue doing that going forward — especially as her daughter gets older.
"It's so surreal. Now having a daughter, I want to leave this place better than I found it, right? I don't want her to have to grow up and not feel represented and not feel seen with how she looks or who she ends up loving, whatever that looks like. It takes us living in this world to speak out to then see the change later. To be a part of this amazing community of people is huge. It's surreal, and it's something I don't take lightly either. I know it's a huge responsibility, and I take that on full force," the 31-year-old, who is partnering with Baskin-Robbins to discuss the return of Beach Day™ ice cream, which returns to shops nationwide on July 1, exclusively tells OK!.
"Our bodies are the least important thing about us, right?" the blonde beauty, who shares a son and daughter with husband Brian Keys, continues. "We have so much more to offer and to truly live in the moment and be in the moment."
McGrady, who has been in many magazines over the years, was also on the cover of SI Swimsuit Issue cover recently — a moment that never gets old for her. "It's amazing and so surreal. When I got the cover this year, it was such a healing and validating experience for me because I never saw myself represented growing up — and representation is so important. I think we are seeing the need for that more than ever because we've seen the pendulum swing the other way in the last year as far as body representation," she explains. "This sealed it that I am doing what I'm meant to do and I am going in the right direction, and I'm not wavering on that. I am standing strong in that and I am convicted in the way that I feel about myself. That is my messaging forever and ever going forward."
Despite working in showbiz for quite a long time, the California native still has to pinch herself that big brands, such as Baskin-Robbins, want to work with her. "It shows, 'Hey, we're listening, we're watching, we're learning, we're doing what we need to do to make sure that diversity and inclusivity is continuing.'"
Just in time for summer, McGrady was thrilled to work with the beloved brand before Beach Day™, a salted vanilla-flavored ice cream swimming with milk chocolate-flavored caramel-filled sea turtles, frosting flecks and swirls of graham cracker “sand," returns to shops nationwide on July 1. Beach Day™ is available as the Flavor of the Month, as well as a new Beach Day™ Shake, Beach Day™ Sundae and Pre-Packed Quart.
"I never would have thought 16-year-old me, who was so afraid to step into a swimsuit, would be shooting a campaign in my swimsuit while eating ice cream and enjoying it! I was living my best life. It was such a surreal pinch-me moment of how far I've come with my self-esteem, with my self-love journey and truly allowing myself the compassion to live my best life," she shares.
Working with Baskin-Robbins was also so organic, as she'll never forget going there as a child. "Beach Day™ is an iconic flavor that is finally back on July 1, which is exciting," she gushes. "It's one of those treats that is nostalgic and a must-have. It has everything! It is vanilla and salted with a caramel drizzle. It has chocolate caramel filled with sea turtles and graham crackers on top, which looks like sand. It's everything you would want in an ice cream, and it's cool to be partnering with Baskin-Robbins. I grew up going there every Friday with my family. That was our bonding time, and now that I have two little ones, we go every single Friday or Saturday — we do not skip! That is our time together, and so it's very nostalgic to be partnering with them."
"Let's all be Beach Day™ Baddies together," she adds of her fandom. "It's a scary season to step into, but I always tell people, 'Don't be afraid.' Wear the swimsuit because you'll look back and regret not being in the moment. Enjoy your kids, go in the pool with them, go to the beach with them. That's one of the reasons I love the key messaging for Baskin-Robbins. We're all Beach Day™ Baddies! Let's all live in the moment and be our best selves, eat the things we want to eat like ice cream. We only get one life!"
For guests that want to show their love of Beach Day™, Baskin-Robbins is also dropping the Beach Day™ Collection — exclusive merchandise that's perfect for summer days. The collection includes canvas tote bags, bucket hats, coolers, tumblers, crewneck sweatshirts and pin sets. All items will be shoppable starting July 1, at ShopBaskinRobbins.com, while supplies last.