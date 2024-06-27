Hunter McGrady Doesn't Want Her Daughter to Grow Up 'Not Feeling Represented or Seen': 'I Want to Leave This Place Better Than I Found It'

"Our bodies are the least important thing about us, right?" the blonde beauty, who shares a son and daughter with husband Brian Keys, continues. "We have so much more to offer and to truly live in the moment and be in the moment."

McGrady, who has been in many magazines over the years, was also on the cover of SI Swimsuit Issue cover recently — a moment that never gets old for her. "It's amazing and so surreal. When I got the cover this year, it was such a healing and validating experience for me because I never saw myself represented growing up — and representation is so important. I think we are seeing the need for that more than ever because we've seen the pendulum swing the other way in the last year as far as body representation," she explains. "This sealed it that I am doing what I'm meant to do and I am going in the right direction, and I'm not wavering on that. I am standing strong in that and I am convicted in the way that I feel about myself. That is my messaging forever and ever going forward."