Heidi Klum, 51, Stuns in Tiny Bikini Alongside Daughter Leni, 20, During Italy Vacation: Photos
If you've got it, flaunt it! Heidi Klum wasn't afraid to show off her bikini body alongside her daughter Leni, 20, while on vacation in Italy.
The model, 51, sported a patterned bathing suit while on the water. For her part, Leni wore a gorgeous purple top and small bottoms.
Heidi was also spotted with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
The America's Got Talent judge looked gorgeous as she sported her bathing suit before getting on a boat.
Heidi previously displayed her bathing suit alongside her husband, writing, "Love is ….. when he matches your bikini print 😂."
Heidi's eldest daughter is following in her mom's footsteps as she embarks on her own modeling journey. "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling," she told People. "And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already."
Meanwhile, Leni previously praised her mom for how far she's come in her career.
"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,'" Leni stated. "I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."
"That's, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day. I wasn't nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, 'I'm finally modeling, and it's Vogue.' It was just so many things to be excited about," she gushed.
Heidi is no stranger to stripping down.
As OK! previously reported, she ripped off her shirt while appearing on Hot Ones — a YouTube series where celebrities hilariously eat increasingly spicy chicken wings while answering questions from the show's host Sean Evans.
Heidi couldn't take the heat when she ate wings covered in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce.
"That one is the kicker," the blonde bombshell admitted after chugging buttermilk.
Heidi became overheated and decided to take some layers off.
"I have to take this off," the German native said, as she only wore a red bra and pants.