Hunter Schafer Confirms She Dated Pal Rosalía for 5 Months: 'It's Nobody's F------- Business!'

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress admitted she's still "healing" from her prior relationship with Dominic Fike, who also stars in Euphoria.

“I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else,” she said, adding that it was the first time she dated a man.

“It was completely different,” she said of being “in love” with Fike and having their relationship unfold in the public eye. “I had a really beautiful relationship with [him], and it really opened me up in that way."