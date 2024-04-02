Hunter Schafer Confirms She Dated Pal Rosalía for 5 Months: 'It's Nobody's F------- Business!'
Hunter Schafer, most known for playing Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, revealed she used to date her friend Rosalía, confirming they were "once romantically involved" for five months in 2019.
However, the two decided to go their separate ways, leading them to form a "really beautiful" friendship.
“It’s been so much speculation for so long,” the 25-year-old told GQ for their Creativity Issue. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f-------- business!’”
The blonde beauty was able to talk about it when the 31-year-old musician finally gave her approval. “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too,” she said, adding that she's "family no matter what" happened in the past.
Elsewhere in the interview, the actress admitted she's still "healing" from her prior relationship with Dominic Fike, who also stars in Euphoria.
“I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else,” she said, adding that it was the first time she dated a man.
“It was completely different,” she said of being “in love” with Fike and having their relationship unfold in the public eye. “I had a really beautiful relationship with [him], and it really opened me up in that way."
"I had had so many shitty experiences with men before — not from dating them, but just in life," she explained. "I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love."
Ultimately, the relationship with Fike allowed her to "work through a lot of the feelings of disdain that I had towards men as a whole. I think it had inhibited a lot of my friendships with men, and a lot of that came down as well."
For his part, Fike, 28, told GQ how their relationship was hot and heavy due to some of the scenes they were filming.
"Because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f------- months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast,” he previously said in 2022. “We just really got to know each other so quickly."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Rosalía has been linked to Jeremy Allen White since they were first spotted together in October 2023.
“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source told Us Weekly. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”