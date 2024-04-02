OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hunter Schafer
OK LogoNEWS

Hunter Schafer Confirms She Dated Pal Rosalía for 5 Months: 'It's Nobody's F------- Business!'

hunter shafer rosalia dated
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hunter Schafer, most known for playing Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, revealed she used to date her friend Rosalía, confirming they were "once romantically involved" for five months in 2019.

However, the two decided to go their separate ways, leading them to form a "really beautiful" friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s been so much speculation for so long,” the 25-year-old told GQ for their Creativity Issue. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f-------- business!’”

The blonde beauty was able to talk about it when the 31-year-old musician finally gave her approval. “It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too,” she said, adding that she's "family no matter what" happened in the past.

hunter shafer rosalia dated
Source: mega

The pair secretly dated for five months.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress admitted she's still "healing" from her prior relationship with Dominic Fike, who also stars in Euphoria.

“I want to make sure I’m good all the way before I jump into something else,” she said, adding that it was the first time she dated a man.

“It was completely different,” she said of being “in love” with Fike and having their relationship unfold in the public eye. “I had a really beautiful relationship with [him], and it really opened me up in that way."

Article continues below advertisement
hunter shafer rosalia dated
Source: mega

The 'Euphoria' star said she and the singer have a great friendship now.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had had so many shitty experiences with men before — not from dating them, but just in life," she explained. "I think I had built up a wall that was way too thick around them. And then I fell in love."

Article continues below advertisement
hunter shafer rosalia dated
Source: mega

The singer is now dating Jeremy Allen White.

MORE ON:
Hunter Schafer
Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, the relationship with Fike allowed her to "work through a lot of the feelings of disdain that I had towards men as a whole. I think it had inhibited a lot of my friendships with men, and a lot of that came down as well."

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, Fike, 28, told GQ how their relationship was hot and heavy due to some of the scenes they were filming.

"Because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, f------- months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast,” he previously said in 2022. “We just really got to know each other so quickly."

Article continues below advertisement
hunter shafer rosalia dated
Source: mega

Hunter Schafer confirmed she's now single.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Rosalía has been linked to Jeremy Allen White since they were first spotted together in October 2023.

“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source told Us Weekly. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.