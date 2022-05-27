In Bad Taste? 'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Makes Bizarre Comments About Amber Heard

The "3 nights" musician — who has been dating costar Hunter Schafer since February — explained how in his visions, Heard was “beating me up” adding, “I think it’s hot.”

Fike was immediately met with backlash after seemingly making light of the very harsh accusations, as one Twitter user commented, “That’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim." Another added, “Making light and romanticizing domestic violence is so weird.”