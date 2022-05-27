In Bad Taste? 'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Makes Bizarre Comments About Amber Heard
Euphoria star Dominic Fike raised eyebrows after making some questionable comments about Amber Heard.
While the actor, 26, was performing a show on Saturday, May 21, at Northwestern University, he voiced his support for the embattled Aquaman actress in a very odd way as her bombshell defamation lawsuit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp comes to an end.
“Yo, I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. I’m gonna say it. I’m gonna be real with y’all," Fike shouted to the crowd, per Page Six. “I don’t know. I know it’s not the popular opinion, and I know it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her [Amber].”
The "3 nights" musician — who has been dating costar Hunter Schafer since February — explained how in his visions, Heard was “beating me up” adding, “I think it’s hot.”
Fike was immediately met with backlash after seemingly making light of the very harsh accusations, as one Twitter user commented, “That’s disgusting no matter how you view the trial and a weird thing to say about a potential abuser/victim." Another added, “Making light and romanticizing domestic violence is so weird.”
As OK! previously reported, Heard has been plastered all over headlines as she continues to battle the A-lister in court. Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation after she dubbed herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. However, she never mentioned Depp's name directly.
Since the beginning of the trial, Heard and Depp have gone back and forth with horrific allegations of domestic abuse, with the public heavily siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.
In closing statements on Friday, May 27, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez alleged to the jury that Heard "ruined" the Dark Shadows star's life.
“We ask you to give Mr. Depp his life back by telling the world that Mr. Depp is not the abuser Ms. Heard said he is and hold Ms. Heard accountable for her lies,” the seasoned attorney noted to the court. “There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp. There is a victim of domestic violence in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard."