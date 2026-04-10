TRUE CRIME NEWS Bahamas 'Overboard' Case Explodes as Husband of Missing Woman Left Stepdaughter Voicemail Before His Arrest: Listen Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook; Wood TV8/youtube Brian Hooker claims his wife was swept out to sea after falling from a small boat on Saturday, April 4. Allie Fasanella April 10 2026, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The husband of a woman who disappeared in Bahamian waters last week left her daughter a voicemail before his arrest. Brian Hooker, 59, told investigators his wife, 55-year-old Lynette Hooker, fell from a small dinghy and was swept out to sea on Saturday, April 4. He was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening, April 8, but has yet to be charged with a crime. Three days after the incident, the Michigan man called his stepdaughter, Karli Aylesworth, to give her an update on the search for her mother.

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Source: NewsNation/youtube 'They haven't found her yet,' Brian Hooker told his stepdaughter.

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'They're Still Out There Searching'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker was arrested in connection with his wife's disappearance on Wednesday, April 8.

In the voicemail obtained by NewsNation, Brian can be heard saying: "Hello honey, I just got a call from Hope Town search and rescue, and they found a flotation device that I threw to mom when she fell overboard, and so they haven’t found her yet." He went on to say, "They can now focus of all their efforts on in a smaller area, and they’re still out there searching today. So I just wanted to update you and let you know. I love you. I’ll talk to you later, bye-bye." Karli is suspicious of her stepfather's story, though, declaring in an interview following his arrest on Wednesday, "I have a hard time believing that she just fell off."

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'The Story Doesn't Really Add Up'

Source: Karli Aylesworth Karli Aylesworth has doubts about Brian Hooker's story.

"Even if she did, I don’t understand why he didn’t drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it’s just the story doesn’t really add up," she said. "The longer it’s been, the more doubt I have," Karli added. In separate interview with CBS Mornings on the same day, she described the Michigan couple's relationship as "rocky," and shared it had recently devolved into "a lot of fighting and drinking."

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Brian Hooker Shut Down His Stepdaughter's Suspicions

Source: WOOD TV8/youtube Lynette Hooker's daughter is suspicious of her stepfather.

Brian's Bahamas-based attorney Terrel A. Butler released a statement denying his involvement and shutting down his stepdaughter's accusations on Thursday. "Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," the statement said, per NBC News. Terrel added that Brian "has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation."

Lynette Hooker Was Arrested for Allegedly Giving Brian a Bloody Nose

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook The couple were involved in physical fight at their Michigan home in 2015.