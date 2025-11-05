or
'Pure Hypocrisy': Prince William Under Fire for Flying Over 5,000 Miles to Preach About Climate Change in Brazil

Photo of Prince William
Source: mega

Prince William's recent trip divided social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

Prince William is being called out for his carbon footprint.

On Wednesday, November 5, the royal was in Brazil to present awards for the Earthshot Prize, the organization he founded "to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet."

Though he flew commercial from England, some social media users found his roughly 5,000-mile flight unnecessary.

Prince William Gets Backlash for Trip

Photo of Prince William was criticized for traveling from England to Brazil to promote climate change awareness.
Source: mega

Prince William was criticized for traveling from England to Brazil to promote climate change awareness.

"Prince William jets 5,500 miles to Brazil for his £300k taxpayer-funded 'eco' trip preaching sustainability while living off public money. The hypocrisy of monarchy in one flight #AbolishTheMonarchy," one person tweeted, while another noted his behavior is "pure hypocrisy."

"Global monarchy’s [sic] are pointless, redundant and a waste of taxpayer monies. It’s time they carry their own weight!!!!" another person wrote on X, with a third penning, "Nobody told him about Zoom meetings."

The Royal Was Defended by Supporters

Photo of Some social media users defended the Prince of Wales, noting he flew commercial.
Source: mega

Some social media users defended the Prince of Wales, noting he flew commercial.

At the same time, people were quick to come to his defense.

"Prince William flew commercial on a flight that is regularly scheduled to go to Brazil. I don't see the people on this post swearing they won't fly anywhere, hypocrites," one supporter wrote, while another quipped, "So how do you want him to get there? Swim?"

Prince William Goes Viral on Social Media

Photo of A new photo of Prince William went viral online, as fans said you could see his bulge through his pants.
Source: mega

A new photo of Prince William went viral online, as fans said you could see his bulge through his pants.

As OK! reported, William also sparked headlines when he was out in the country on Monday, November 3, as social media users were in a tizzy over his bulge being visible through his pants.

"No wonder Catherine is always smiling omg," one person wrote on X over the viral photo, referring to wife Kate Middleton, while another joked, "He's not called 'Big Willy' for nothing."

William and Kate's New Home

Photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids recently moved into a new home.
Source: mega

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids recently moved into a new home.

The father-of-three is in Brazil for a total of five days but made the trip solo, with the Princess of Wales staying home with kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The family-of-five recently moved out of Adelaide Cottage and into the Forest Lodge in Windsor, which has eight bedrooms.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl believes the change marks a much-needed fresh start for the brood.

"It's been a really tough few years for them, and so I think there is a sense of not just wanting to upsize and have a bigger family home that's going to suit their lifestyles, but perhaps wanting to leave some of the unhappier memories," she explained on Today, possibly referring to Kate's past cancer battle.

