'Pure Hypocrisy': Prince William Under Fire for Flying Over 5,000 Miles to Preach About Climate Change in Brazil

Prince William is being called out for his carbon footprint. On Wednesday, November 5, the royal was in Brazil to present awards for the Earthshot Prize, the organization he founded "to find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet." Though he flew commercial from England, some social media users found his roughly 5,000-mile flight unnecessary.

Prince William Gets Backlash for Trip

Source: mega Prince William was criticized for traveling from England to Brazil to promote climate change awareness.

"Prince William jets 5,500 miles to Brazil for his £300k taxpayer-funded 'eco' trip preaching sustainability while living off public money. The hypocrisy of monarchy in one flight #AbolishTheMonarchy," one person tweeted, while another noted his behavior is "pure hypocrisy." "Global monarchy’s [sic] are pointless, redundant and a waste of taxpayer monies. It’s time they carry their own weight!!!!" another person wrote on X, with a third penning, "Nobody told him about Zoom meetings."

The Royal Was Defended by Supporters

Source: mega Some social media users defended the Prince of Wales, noting he flew commercial.

At the same time, people were quick to come to his defense. "Prince William flew commercial on a flight that is regularly scheduled to go to Brazil. I don't see the people on this post swearing they won't fly anywhere, hypocrites," one supporter wrote, while another quipped, "So how do you want him to get there? Swim?"

Prince William Goes Viral on Social Media

Source: mega A new photo of Prince William went viral online, as fans said you could see his bulge through his pants.

As OK! reported, William also sparked headlines when he was out in the country on Monday, November 3, as social media users were in a tizzy over his bulge being visible through his pants. "No wonder Catherine is always smiling omg," one person wrote on X over the viral photo, referring to wife Kate Middleton, while another joked, "He's not called 'Big Willy' for nothing."

