Prince William's Bulge Goes Viral on Social Media During His Trip to Brazil: 'He's Not Called Big Willy for Nothing'
Nov. 4 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Prince William's trip to Brazil is making headlines for a multitude of reasons.
While in the country on Monday, November 3, the dad-of-three met with officials and headed to Copacabana Beach, where he ditched his shoes to play volleyball — but it was his pants that had everyone talking.
Prince William's Viral Outing
In a viral photo circulating online, social media users noticed the royal's bulge was visible through his navy trousers.
"No wonder Catherine is always smiling omg," one X user quipped, referring to his wife, Kate Middleton.
"I can't unsee it now!" admitted a second person, with a third joking, "He's not called 'Big Willy' for nothing."
Brazilian Olympian Carolina Solberg didn't mention the image when she raved about his athletic skills.
"He's tall. He can hit, he can," she told a news outlet. "I think he could be really good if he practices more."
"He’s such a gentle [person] and showed kindness with everyone," Solberg added. "It's amazing. Like, I never expected this with such a surprise to receive this invitation to be part of this, so it's an amazing honor and pleasure, and it was fun also to see him playing my sport, beach volleyball."
Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Into a New Home
The Prince of Wales' spouse stayed home to look after their three kids: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. The family-of-five recently moved from Adelaide Cottage into the nearby Forest Lodge, a home on the Windsor Estate.
Their new abode boasts eight bedrooms.
"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind," one source told a publication. "This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."
Royal commentator Katie Nicholl also viewed the move as a new chapter for the family.
"It's been a really tough few years for them, and so I think there is a sense of not just wanting to upsize and have a bigger family home that's going to suit their lifestyles, but perhaps wanting to leave some of the unhappier memories," she explained on Today, possibly referring to the Princess of Wales and Prince Charles' cancer battles.
"It could be a sign that they don’t plan in the future, for example, to move into Buckingham Palace, which is of course a huge property," added Keir Simmons. "This is much smaller, even if it is eight bedrooms and close to London."