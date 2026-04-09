'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden, 94, Hardly Looks Her Age as She Flaunts Youthful Appearance in New Photo With Husband Jon Eicholtz

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Barbara Eden showed off her ageless appearance in a new photo with husband Jon Eichholtz. The I Dream of Jeannie alum, 94, was all smiles alongside her man, 86, as they celebrated Easter on Sunday, April 5. The couple posed in matching bunny ears, with Eden sporting a bright blue headband and Eichholtz donning a white and pink pair.

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Source: @officialbarbaraeden/Instagram Barbara Eden celebrated Easter with her husband.

The actress rocked a red jacket, with her hair swept into a ponytail, while the architect wore a purple and blue striped button-down. Eden leaned on her man’s shoulder, with her mouth slightly agape. “Happy Easter from us bunnies! We hope it's been beautiful and full of joy! - B & J #happyeaster #easter #easterbunny #barbaraeden,” she captioned her post. Fans complimented Eden in the comments section about her youthful look. “She looks amazing. I want to know her secret,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “U haven’t aged a day since your show was on. What’s your secret?” Others speculated that she received plastic surgery or used Photoshop on her social media share. “The secret is filters. At 94 there is no way she looks like this,” one Instagram user quipped.

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What Does Barbara Eden Do Now That She's No Longer on TV?

Source: MEGA Barbara Eden rose to fame on 'I Dream of Jeannie.'

In a July 2025 interview, Eden reflected on what life has been like for her in Beverly Hills, Calif., since stepping away from the small screen. “It’s odd — I guess everyone has hobbies but me. I love to read,” she spilled. “When I have downtime, I read. I do go out and speak, and I enjoy that. I enjoy the interaction with the audience — you know, the Q&A and that. It’s fun — you really hear the darndest things when you do that.” She continued, “Reading has been my joy ever since I was a child. I think a lot of that was because my parents were young and they had to take me everywhere. They couldn’t afford a babysitter. I went with my book, and I went with my mom and dad if they went out to dinner with someone — or someone’s home.”

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Barbara Eden Works Out to Stay Fit

Source: MEGA Barbara Eden likes to work out and eat well.

Eden also keeps up with an avid exercise routine in her free time. “I used to work out all the time,” she told an outlet in September 2024. “I used to do spinning classes and then do weights with a trainer. … When COVID hit, that ended my heavy workouts. Now, I have a stationary bicycle, and I lift five pounds. I use very lightweight weights, but they’re good for your bones.” The 94-year-old also walks “briskly,” which she considers “good for your knees and ankles.” “I find it better than running,” she said.

Barbara Eden Makes an Active Effort to 'Eat Well'

Source: MEGA Barbara Eden is married to Jon Eichholtz.