Barbara Eden's Sizzling Showbiz Secrets: Booze, Drugs & Affairs On 'I Dream Of Jeannie'

It was only Eden’s third acting job, and the last thing she needed was the great Ball putting her on a black list! “I was really worried,” said Eden. “And I knew Desi was a playboy, so I knew to be careful there.” Another legendary serial cheater, Tom Jones, also wanted to put Eden on his list of conquests!

In 1970, she made a special guest appearance on the singer’s variety show This Is Tom Jones. “We sang a duet, and he leaned over and said, ‘Can I show you London, Barbara?’ and then I realized he didn’t mean to show me London,” she said in a TV interview. “At four in the morning, the phone rang and it was Tom and he said, ‘Can I show you London?’ I said no, and the next morning, he told me, ‘I was in the lobby and I was going to knock on your door.’ I said, ‘Tom, I’m married,’ and he said, ‘That’s all right, I am too!’”

In 1965, Eden got the role of a lifetime on I Dream of Jeannie and for the next five years, she costarred with Hagman, who played her “master” and eventually her husband, Major Anthony Nelson. The day she got the job, she also discovered she was pregnant. When she told producer Sidney Sheldon, she expected to be fired, but he was so sure she was perfect for the part he said they would work around it — and shot 13 episodes right off the bat before her pregnancy showed.