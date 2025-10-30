Prince Andrew's 'Jealousy' and 'Disparaging Remarks' Over Kate Middleton's Popularity Sparked Rift With Prince William Years Ago

Article continues below advertisement

Though Prince Andrew's scandals have alienated him from the monarchy, a royal expert revealed he's been on bad terms with nephew Prince William for years. According to Hilary Fordwich, their tension stems from Andrew's animosity toward the Prince of Wales' wife, Kate Middleton.

Article continues below advertisement

The Beginning of Prince William and Prince Andrew's Rift

Source: mega A royal expert claimed Prince William and Prince Andrew's feud started due to Andrew's 'jealousy' over Kate Middleton's popularity.

"The feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton," Fordwich told a news outlet. "Prince William was infuriated. Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew." "All the more daunting for Andrew was his displacement as his mother’s ‘golden boy’ since he was viewed as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite," Fordwich continued. "His resentment grew with his plummeting popularity and was then further exacerbated by Kate’s prominence and poise."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Prince William is 'fiercely protective' of his wife, said Hilary Fordwich.

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author Andrew Lownie talked about the rift when his book released in August. "My source said Andrew was rude to Kate. And I think he was probably rude because he’s a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn’t aristocratic enough to marry William," the writer explained. "While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She’s been the savior of the royal family." "Andrew gets jealous of people. He may even be jealous of William’s popularity," he added. "But I do know that when William comes to the throne, Andrew will be dust."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew's Fall From Grace

Source: mega Prince Andrew has been in hot water ever since he denied sleeping with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Things have only worsened over the last few years, as it was revealed Prince Andrew had ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Though Virginia Giuffre filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, they settled out of court. The dad-of-two has continuously denied the allegations against him. This year, Giuffre committed suicide at age 41, but her shocking posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released in October.

Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Titles

Source: mega Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, though he's insisted he never slept with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.