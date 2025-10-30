or
Article continues below advertisement
Prince Andrew's 'Jealousy' and 'Disparaging Remarks' Over Kate Middleton's Popularity Sparked Rift With Prince William Years Ago

Composite photo of Prince Andrew, Kate Middleton and Prince William
Source: mega

Prince Andrew and Prince William's feud began years prior to the former's Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Updated 11:08 a.m. ET

Though Prince Andrew's scandals have alienated him from the monarchy, a royal expert revealed he's been on bad terms with nephew Prince William for years.

According to Hilary Fordwich, their tension stems from Andrew's animosity toward the Prince of Wales' wife, Kate Middleton.

The Beginning of Prince William and Prince Andrew's Rift

Photo of A royal expert claimed Prince William and Prince Andrew's feud started due to Andrew's 'jealousy' over Kate Middleton's popularity.
Source: mega

A royal expert claimed Prince William and Prince Andrew's feud started due to Andrew's 'jealousy' over Kate Middleton's popularity.

"The feud between Prince William and Prince Andrew started primarily due to Andrew’s jealousy and resulting disparaging remarks regarding Kate Middleton," Fordwich told a news outlet. "Prince William was infuriated. Being fiercely protective, he instituted a zero-tolerance policy toward any wayward behavior or scandals involving Prince Andrew."

"All the more daunting for Andrew was his displacement as his mother’s ‘golden boy’ since he was viewed as Queen Elizabeth II's favorite," Fordwich continued. "His resentment grew with his plummeting popularity and was then further exacerbated by Kate’s prominence and poise."

Photo of Prince William is 'fiercely protective' of his wife, said Hilary Fordwich.
Source: mega

Prince William is 'fiercely protective' of his wife, said Hilary Fordwich.

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author Andrew Lownie talked about the rift when his book released in August.

"My source said Andrew was rude to Kate. And I think he was probably rude because he’s a real snob. He may have felt that Kate wasn’t aristocratic enough to marry William," the writer explained. "While I can only speculate, no one has a harsh word to say about Kate Middleton. She’s been the savior of the royal family."

"Andrew gets jealous of people. He may even be jealous of William’s popularity," he added. "But I do know that when William comes to the throne, Andrew will be dust."

Prince Andrew's Fall From Grace

Photo of Prince Andrew has been in hot water ever since he denied sleeping with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew has been in hot water ever since he denied sleeping with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Things have only worsened over the last few years, as it was revealed Prince Andrew had ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Though Virginia Giuffre filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him, they settled out of court. The dad-of-two has continuously denied the allegations against him.

This year, Giuffre committed suicide at age 41, but her shocking posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released in October.

Prince Andrew Gives Up Royal Titles

Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, though he's insisted he never slept with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, though he's insisted he never slept with s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

In the book, Giuffre — who said she was a s-- trafficking victim of Epstein's — claimed she was forced to sleep with Andrew when she was just 17.

A few days before the tome's release, it was announced that Andrew would be giving up his royal titles.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," his statement read.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further," Andrew added. "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

