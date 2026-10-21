or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ICE
OK LogoNEWS

ICE Runs Over Another California Man, Victim Claims Agents 'Never Stepped Out of Their Vehicles Whatsoever to Check on Me': Watch

ICE protests
Source: MEGA

ICE has struck another Californian with an SUV.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

ICE agents appeared to deliberately run over a man in Woodland, Calif., on Tuesday, October 20, marking the second time Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers allegedly weaponized their vehicle against a Californian in a week.

Harrowing GoPro footage from Antonio Moreida, as well as security footage and video taken from nearby residents, show a black ICE SUV refusing to slow down for Moreida as he filmed their activity in the middle of a Woodland street.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @GURAJPALSANGHA / X

Multiple angles show the ICE vehicle carelessly hitting Moreida.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

ICE Did Not Stop After Striking Moreida

Photo of Footage shows the vehicle not stopping for Moreida.
Source: SCREENSHOT / KRCANEWS

Footage showed the vehicle not stopping for Moreida.

In Moreida's GoPro footage, he stands in the middle of a residential street and films an ICE vehicle driving away from him. A second ICE SUV pulls into the street from a significant distance and drives directly at him. Security footage shows that after the vehicle strikes Moreida, it drives away.

Moreida, 37, told local news station ABC10 that he did not intend to get hit when he began filming in the street. He also said no agents stopped to check if he was okay, a claim supported by footage of the incident.

"I was there to document and run information to keep track and make sure that they're not hurting our neighbors in our community. It was not my intent to get hit," he clarified. "ICE never stepped out of their vehicles whatsoever to check on me or anything whatsoever. They stayed in their vehicles."

Police said the vehicle contacted dispatch and cooperated with investigators after striking Moreida.

Article continues below advertisement

Moreida Spoke About the Incident to City Council That Evening

Photo of Moreida was applauded at a City Council meeting that night.
Source: MEGA

Moreida was applauded at a City Council meeting that night.

Moreida attended a City Council meeting that night, where residents voiced concern over the presence of ICE in Woodland.

“I can't imagine anybody else running anybody over and staying on scene as they hit and run and not being approached whatsoever. So, really annoyed to say the least,” Moreida expressed.

He said that the vehicle that struck him eventually stopped and was photographed by his father, who was on his way to take him to the emergency room.

“My dad, on his way to meet me in the emergency room, had to come out and see them parked across the street from his car," he recalled. "Thankfully, he got pictures of the vehicle itself and the license plate, and I was able to confirm on my video that it was the car that I was filming."

MORE ON:
ICE

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Woodland Residents Demand Answers

Photo of Police are investigating the incident.
Source: MEGA

Police are investigating the incident.

Woodland residents demanded answers from City Council.

One resident said ICE was "bringing fear, stress and uncertainty to our families and neighbors. Our community should be a place where people should feel safe, not a place where parents fear being separated from their children and neighbors."

Another said, “So I need to know what the city council is going to do to make sure ICE agents are out of our city tonight and never return.”

Woodland police confirmed an investigation into the hit and run is underway.

“I’ve seen the video myself, and I find it very troubling. I understand why people in our community are upset and worried,” Woodland Police Chief Ryan Kinnan shared in a statement.

ICE Vehicle Incidents Pile Up

Photo of California Senator Alex Padilla vowed investigations into ICE.
Source: MEGA

California Senator Alex Padilla vowed investigations into ICE.

The hit and run comes just days after ICE agents struck U.S. citizen Ricardo Gonzalez on his e-bike. ICE agents did get out of their car in that incident, violently arresting Gonzalez and allegedly breaking his arm.

California Senator Alex Padilla vowed that the actions of Border Patrol and ICE would be investigated "when we win back Congress."

It also comes after ICE agents appeared to deliberately run over a man in Houston, Tx., with their vehicle, though the man was not the target of their operation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.