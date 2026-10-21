ICE Runs Over Another California Man, Victim Claims Agents 'Never Stepped Out of Their Vehicles Whatsoever to Check on Me': Watch

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ICE agents appeared to deliberately run over a man in Woodland, Calif., on Tuesday, October 20, marking the second time Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers allegedly weaponized their vehicle against a Californian in a week. Harrowing GoPro footage from Antonio Moreida, as well as security footage and video taken from nearby residents, show a black ICE SUV refusing to slow down for Moreida as he filmed their activity in the middle of a Woodland street.

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Woodland residents are demanding answers after Antonio Moreida says an SUV struck him while he documented suspected ICE activity. Police are gathering evidence.



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#WoodlandCA #ICE #CaliforniaNews #PoliceInvestigation #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/pqnWEpTizh — Gurajpal Sangha (@GurajpalSangha) October 21, 2026 Source: @GURAJPALSANGHA / X Multiple angles show the ICE vehicle carelessly hitting Moreida.

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ICE Did Not Stop After Striking Moreida

Source: SCREENSHOT / KRCANEWS Footage showed the vehicle not stopping for Moreida.

In Moreida's GoPro footage, he stands in the middle of a residential street and films an ICE vehicle driving away from him. A second ICE SUV pulls into the street from a significant distance and drives directly at him. Security footage shows that after the vehicle strikes Moreida, it drives away. Moreida, 37, told local news station ABC10 that he did not intend to get hit when he began filming in the street. He also said no agents stopped to check if he was okay, a claim supported by footage of the incident. "I was there to document and run information to keep track and make sure that they're not hurting our neighbors in our community. It was not my intent to get hit," he clarified. "ICE never stepped out of their vehicles whatsoever to check on me or anything whatsoever. They stayed in their vehicles." Police said the vehicle contacted dispatch and cooperated with investigators after striking Moreida.

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Moreida Spoke About the Incident to City Council That Evening

Source: MEGA Moreida was applauded at a City Council meeting that night.

Moreida attended a City Council meeting that night, where residents voiced concern over the presence of ICE in Woodland. “I can't imagine anybody else running anybody over and staying on scene as they hit and run and not being approached whatsoever. So, really annoyed to say the least,” Moreida expressed. He said that the vehicle that struck him eventually stopped and was photographed by his father, who was on his way to take him to the emergency room. “My dad, on his way to meet me in the emergency room, had to come out and see them parked across the street from his car," he recalled. "Thankfully, he got pictures of the vehicle itself and the license plate, and I was able to confirm on my video that it was the car that I was filming."

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Woodland Residents Demand Answers

Source: MEGA Police are investigating the incident.

Woodland residents demanded answers from City Council. One resident said ICE was "bringing fear, stress and uncertainty to our families and neighbors. Our community should be a place where people should feel safe, not a place where parents fear being separated from their children and neighbors." Another said, “So I need to know what the city council is going to do to make sure ICE agents are out of our city tonight and never return.” Woodland police confirmed an investigation into the hit and run is underway. “I’ve seen the video myself, and I find it very troubling. I understand why people in our community are upset and worried,” Woodland Police Chief Ryan Kinnan shared in a statement.

ICE Vehicle Incidents Pile Up

Source: MEGA California Senator Alex Padilla vowed investigations into ICE.