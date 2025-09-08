PHOTOS Ice Spice Deemed Unrecognizable by Fans After Walking the 2025 VMAs Red Carpet: See Photos Source: MEGA Rapper Ice Spice sported a new look at the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:18 p.m. ET

Ice Spice is sporting a new look, and fans aren’t sure how they feel about it. The “Boys a Liar Pt. 2” artist, 25, took the red carpet at the 2025 MTV Video and Music Awards on Sunday, September 7, sporting a skin-tight yellow corset and blue quilted max-skirt. She wore her hair in a trendy half-up, half-down hairstyle, with loose waves shaping her face.

Ice Spice Debuted a Brand New Look

Source: MEGA Fans compared Ice Spice to Cardi B.

Although the rapper looked gorgeous, fans had to do a double-take since she was nearly unrecognizable, with many users comparing her to Cardi B. “Ice spice looks like cardi b i’m sorry,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another social media fan added, “Is that Ice Spice??” “Are we sure that it's Ice Spice?” a third quipped.

Fans Compared Ice Spice to Cardi B

Ice Spice was at the center of controversy in August 2024.

Ice Spice has been the center of speculation following her changing appearance, which fans first noticed in August 2024. At the time, fans accused her of using Ozempic, a diabetes drug that is known to help with weight loss. "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," she declared during an X Spaces chat at the time. "Oh my G--, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

Ice Spice Clapped Back at Ozempic Rumors

Source: MEGA Ice Spice slammed rumors she was using Ozempic.

She insisted she got in shape by exercise, adding, “You lazy a--- b------ never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour. Like, what the h---? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big." Hoping to prove her haters wrong, the New York native shared a video documenting her fitness routine. "We beatin them allegations bae 😂❤️💯," the young star captioned her post, which showed her using dumbbells, running on the treadmill, using a leg press machine and stretching on a mat.

Ice Spice Hit the Scene in 2022

Source: MEGA Ice Spice became widely well known in 2022.