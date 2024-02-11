Taylor Swift Arrives With Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and More to Support Boyfriend Travis Kelce at 2024 Super Bowl: Watch
She made it! Taylor Swift arrived in style with her girl gang on Sunday, February 11, to the 2024 Super Bowl.
The pop star, 34, who rushed home from Tokyo, Japan, to watch Travis Kelce in the big game, looked gorgeous in a black top and bedazzled jeans as she walked alongside her besties Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. The blonde babe, who also wore a necklace with the number 87 on it, was also spotted hanging with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.
In some of the videos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Grammy winner was seen chatting with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.
Jason and Taylor hugged in the suite while Ice Spice looked on.
As OK! previously reported, it was unclear if the musical artist would make it back in time to see Travis on the field, however, it seems like she's doing everything she can to support her man.
Since Travis, 34, has been focusing on his career, he was unable to make it to the 2024 Grammys, where Taylor won two more awards.
After Taylor, who announced she is releasing her next album in April, scooped up the coveted trophies, Travis spoke out about how proud he is of his lady.
“She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself,” Travis said of his girlfriend, whom he started dating in the summer of 2023.
“I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too," he added, referring to a Super Bowl win.
During another press conference, the football star was asked if he will be getting own on one knee anytime soon.
“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked Travis at a press conference this past week.
“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” he replied.
Though the pair may not be engaged quite soon, it seems like their future looks bright.
"It’s not a question of if, it's when," the source spilled of an impending proposal. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."