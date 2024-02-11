Taylor Swift Arrives With Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and More to Support Boyfriend Travis Kelce at 2024 Super Bowl: Watch

She made it! Taylor Swift arrived in style with her girl gang on Sunday, February 11, to the 2024 Super Bowl.

The pop star, 34, who rushed home from Tokyo, Japan, to watch Travis Kelce in the big game, looked gorgeous in a black top and bedazzled jeans as she walked alongside her besties Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. The blonde babe, who also wore a necklace with the number 87 on it, was also spotted hanging with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.