NEWS Ice Spice Fans Think Rapper Is Losing Too Much Weight as She Shows Off Flat Abs in New Photo: 'What Happened to Her?' Source: @icespice/instagram Ice Spice shot down rumors she was using Ozempic.

Ice Spice was all smiles when she snapped a photo with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, but social media users thought the rapper looked too thin in the picture. In the Sunday, December 22, snap, the 24-year-old wore a cropped zip-up sweater and jeans, which emphasized her flat abs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @therealnobu/instagram Some social media users thought Ice Spice looked too thin in a new photo.

Article continues below advertisement

"OK I’m genuinely concerned at this point…" one person admitted of her slim down, while another accused her of using a weight-loss drug, writing, "Ozempic doing wonders." "It’s healthy to be in shape but I feel like this is a bit much," another person commented. "I just hope she’s healthy." "What happened to her?" a fourth social media user asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @icespice/instagram The rapper has been accused of using Ozempic to lose weight.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Did It First" vocalist's figure started changing over the summer, and in August, she hit back at accusations she was using Ozempic. "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish," she declared during an X Spaces chat. "Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f--- is that? Genuinely, what is that?" "You lazy a--- b------ never heard of a gym? It's called the gym. It's called eating healthy. It's called being on tour," she insisted of how she got in better shape. "Like, what the h---? Maybe if I was sitting home all day, it would be easier to stay big."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @icespice/instagram The star explained her weight loss stemmed from exercise and eating healthy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ice Spice tried to prove the haters wrong by uploading a video documenting her workout routine. "We beatin them allegations bae 😂❤️💯," the young star captioned her post, which showed her using dumbbells, running on the treadmill, using a leg press machine and stretching on a mat.

Article continues below advertisement

The star's Y2K! World Tour consists of 40 concerts over the globe and will officially conclude in early January. The star released her debut album, Y2K!, this past summer, but she first hit the scene in 2022 due to her tunes like "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" and her collaboration on a remix of friend Taylor Swift's track "Karma."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Ice Spice posted a video of her workout routine to hit back at Ozempic accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Ice Spice admitted when she was first contacted by the blonde beauty to work together, she "started crying." "I was like, ‘No, you’re lying, that’s not real.’ I was so emotional. It was tears of joy, of course," she raved on Today.