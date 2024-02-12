Taylor Swift Fans Go Wild Over Pop Star Explaining Football Rules to Pal Ice Spice at 2024 Super Bowl: Watch
Taylor Swift made it to the 2024 Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the field, but viewers couldn't get enough of the pop star having to explain the game to her pal Ice Spice.
In a video clip, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 34-year-old singer was spotted pointing to the field as she discussed the rules.
Of course, people were obsessed with the moment. One person wrote, "I love their friendship," while another said, "She’s just like me."
A third person said, "Ice Spice looks so cute," while a fourth added, "me when i first got into football."
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner, who brought along her girl gang, which included Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone, in addition to her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, was seen hugging Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce. Jason was also seen being introduced to the rapper, and fans honed in on the moment.
One person said, "Guaranteed he said 'hello, ice,'" while another quipped, "You think she goes by ice?"
A third person said, Do they say like, 'hi, Jason this is ice spice' or what lol."
The Grammy winner flew from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.
Prior the big night, Travis, 34, was asked about his relationship with Taylor and if people could expect to see him down on one knee.
“Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?” a reporter asked Travis at a press conference this past week.
“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” he replied.
In the meantime, the pair, who started dating in the summer of 2023, seem to be on the path to getting engaged at some point.
"It’s not a question of if, it's when," a source spilled of an impending proposal. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."