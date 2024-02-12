Taylor Swift Fans Go Wild Over Pop Star Explaining Football Rules to Pal Ice Spice at 2024 Super Bowl: Watch

Taylor Swift made it to the 2024 Super Bowl to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on the field, but viewers couldn't get enough of the pop star having to explain the game to her pal Ice Spice.

In a video clip, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the 34-year-old singer was spotted pointing to the field as she discussed the rules.

Of course, people were obsessed with the moment. One person wrote, "I love their friendship," while another said, "She’s just like me."

A third person said, "Ice Spice looks so cute," while a fourth added, "me when i first got into football."